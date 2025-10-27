South African clubs experienced mixed fortunes over the CAF weekend, with notable wins for Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates put up a brave fight, taking their tie to a penalty shootout despite ultimately exiting the competition

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with sports journalist Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu, who shared his insights on what the weekend means for South African football

South Africa's representatives in the CAF club competitions were in action over the weekend, producing mixed results that reflected both promise and challenges for domestic football.

Kaizer Chiefs secured a 3-1 victory over AS Simba from the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Stellenbosch FC dominated AS Augusto 4-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

Orlando Pirates were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat. Image: Phill Magakoe

Orlando Pirates delivered a valiant performance on Saturday, 25 October, levelling the aggregate score 3-3 against Saint Eloi Lupopo to force a penalty shootout, in which the Buccaneers narrowly lost 5-3.

Meanwhile, reigning Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns beat Nigerian side, Remo Stars 2-0 in Pretoria, comfortably advancing to the CAF Champions League group stages.

Briefly News spoke exclusively with sports journalist Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu, who shared his perspective on what this CAF weekend reveals about South African football.

The progress of South African clubs

According to Mthimkhulu, the weekend highlighted a shift in the continental competitiveness of South African football. He pointed out that the country’s clubs are no longer reliant on a single dominant team.

“This CAF weekend revealed that South African football is steadily maturing on the continental stage. We’re no longer relying on a single dominant side; there is now collective competitiveness among our clubs,” he said.

Having three teams reach the group stages, he explained, underlines both the consistency of the domestic league and improvements in coaching and player development.

He also noted that Bafana Bafana are benefiting from this progress, with players returning to the national setup more tactically aware, mentally resilient, and equipped to handle diverse playing styles essential for South Africa’s international ambitions.

Mthimkhulu highlighted several positives from Orlando Pirates’ performance despite their exit. He praised the tactical bravery of starting with a false nine, which allowed the team to dominate midfield and dictate play early on.

The introduction of Mbuthuma in the second half added physical presence upfront, and his header shifted momentum before Appolis scored the third goal to force penalties in front of a sold-out Orlando Stadium.

He added,

“Although Hotto and Mbuthuma missed from the spot, the team’s tactical flexibility, pressing intensity, and mental resilience stood out. This performance proved that Pirates have the structure and depth to compete at the continental level—they just need consistency and composure in decisive moments.”

Mthimkhulu described the weekend as emotionally charged. At Orlando Stadium, Pirates supporters remained loyal, cheering and applauding the team even after the heartbreak of a penalty shootout loss. On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs brought football back to the people in Soweto. Dobsonville Stadium was fully packed, with fans singing in unison and exuding pride.

He also praised Mamelodi Sundowns for their continued consistency in reaching CAF Champions League group stages under Miguel Cardoso and commended Steve Barker for guiding Stellenbosch FC to back-to-back qualifications, describing it as a “story of growth and belief.”

Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the group satages og the CAF Champions League after seeing off Nigerian outfit, Remo Stars 7-1 on aggregate. Image: Peter Joneleit

Looking ahead to the Group stage

Looking forward, Mthimkhulu believes Mamelodi Sundowns are best positioned to advance furthest, thanks to their experience, squad depth, and tactical consistency.

He expressed excitement about Kaizer Chiefs, saying that if Coach Cedric Kaze maintains a fearless attacking approach, the team could surprise many opponents. He also highlighted Stellenbosch FC’s steady growth and back-to-back qualifications, adding that he is keen to see how far their hunger and unity can carry them.

Summing up the weekend, Mthimkhulu said:

“South African football is rising with rhythm and purpose. From Pirates’ brave fight to Chiefs’ historic qualification, Stellenbosch’s continued growth, and Sundowns’ dominance, this weekend reminded us that South African football isn’t chasing the continent anymore, it is part of the conversation.”

He added that the alignment of belief, structure, and identity makes this an exciting period for the sport in the country.

Ouaddou explains Mbatha's, Makgopa's absence

Briefly News earlier reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou explained why Thalente Mbatha and Makgopa didn't make his matchay squad for the game against Lupopo in the CAF Champions League.

The Moroccan coach started the match without a recognised striker, and the tactics paid off as the Bucs pulled a comeback, but lost the round on penalty shootouts.

