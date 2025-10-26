The Good Side of Orlando Pirates’ Exit From CAF Champions League
Orlando Pirates failed to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stage after losing in the second preliminary round against Saint Etoi Lupopo in a two-legged tie.
The Sea Robbers suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg last weekend, but pulled a heroic comeback in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, October 25, 2025, but they ended up getting knocked out after losing 5-4 on penalties, with Deon Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma missing their spot kicks.
The positive from Pirates CAFCL exit
Sports journalist, Uche Anuma, while speaking with Briefly News explained the positive side of Pirates' ouster form the CAF Champions League.
"For the fans and the club management it is bad that Pirates would not be competiting at the CAF Champions League this season like they did last campaign, but me personally I am looking at it from another angle entirely," he said.
"The exit give Ouaddou and his boys the chance to fully focus on the Betway Premiership and other local cup competition, and they can end the season with local treble."
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.