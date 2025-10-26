The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are rated among the Africa countries that are on the rise in football, with Nigeria, a country ranked high in that aspect finding it hard to stay afloat.

The difference between the improvement of both countries showed clearly during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and also at the under-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Nigeria are seen worldwide as a football top nation, but they are losing that accolade due to the way their administrators are managing their football.

How SA pull ahead of Nigeria in football

Football analyst Kingsley Akpan in an interview with Briefly News aired his view about the decline in Nigeria football and how South Africa have been on the rise.

He complained about how the country's administrator approached the World Cup qualifiers, and how Mzansi did.

"When the draw of the qualifiers for the World Cup was made, maybe they just overlooked it, and thought that any coach can qualify us.

"Nigeria's administrator are really the problem, they ought to plan properly, the moment the draws were out they out to have make plans on getting a coach and give him time to get acquinted with the team, that's what administrators do and that's the problem that we have, and this is what South Africa are doing very well."

Akpan acknowleged that the only aspect of football Nigeria still tops in Africa is the Women's football and named countries that are catching up.

"Nigeria are still top in Women's football, the only thing still giving us joy, but the likes of Morocco, South Africa, Algeria and Egypt are already catching up with us," he added.

Source: Briefly News