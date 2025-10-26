Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the CAF Champions League group stage after easing past Nigerian Professional Football League giants Remo Stars in the preliminary round of the competition.

The Brazilians secured a 2-0 win in the second leg of their encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

The Betway Premiership champions travelled to Nigeria last weekend to thrash the Ogun state-based side 5-1 at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Sundowns Ease into CAFCL Group Stage

Despite holding a four-goal lead from the first leg, Miguel Cardoso fielded a strong line-up, with Shalulile leading the attack alongside Arthur Sales and Tashreeq Matthews.

The Betway Premiership champions dominated from the start, aware that the Nigerians would be forced to push forward in an attempt to reduce the aggregate deficit.

Sundowns quickly crushed any hopes of a comeback early when Nuno Santos scored his first goal for the club, receiving a pass from Aubrey Modiba and firing the ball into the bottom corner.

Cardoso’s side continued to press for more goals as the first half progressed, with Tashreeq Matthews coming close with a long-range shot that narrowly missed the target. Meanwhile, Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango was barely tested during the opening 45 minutes.

Sundowns added a second goal just before halftime, with Shalulile finding the back of the net from close range to extend their lead.

Source: Briefly News