McCarthy, Mokoena and Fortune to lead studio coverage as SportyTV offers South Africans the complete World Cup experience for just R10

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SportyTV Assembles Bafana Bafana Royalty for Landmark R10 FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG – SportyTV will deliver unprecedented FIFA World Cup coverage across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with teams on the ground in all three host nations to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

Throughout the tournament, SportyTV’s renowned presenters and pundits will be joined by world-class special guests, including Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe, alongside other high-profile personalities and surprises. The coverage will extend far beyond live matches, featuring daily news and magazine shows, in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, and comprehensive pre-match and post-match programming. Together, these elements will create the most complete and ambitious World Cup coverage ever produced by SportyTV, offering audiences a truly immersive experience throughout the tournament.

For the South African public the full package is available for just R10!

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SportyTV subscribers will gain access to all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a watershed moment for sports entertainment in South Africa, by removing the financial barrier that has for decades separated millions of passionate football fans from the world's biggest sporting event.

Leading SportyTV's on-screen coverage will be three of the most decorated names in South African football history: Benni McCarthy, Aaron Mokoena and Quinton Fortune – all former Bafana Bafana internationals who have graced the biggest stages in world football.

Benni McCarthy, South Africa's all-time leading goalscorer and a UEFA Champions League winner with Porto, brings a rare combination of elite playing experience and sharp tactical insight. McCarthy, who also served as a first-team coach at Manchester United, is widely regarded as one of the most astute football minds South Africa has ever produced.

Aaron Mokoena, the former Bafana Bafana captain who made over 100 appearances for his country and played in the English Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth, will provide authoritative analysis and matchday breakdowns throughout the tournament.

Quinton Fortune, the former Manchester United and Bafana Bafana winger who featured in some of the most competitive leagues in European football, adds a tactician's eye and a continental perspective that will enrich SportyTV's studio discussions.

Together, the trio will deliver match analysis, expert commentary, exclusive player and coaching insights, and engaging studio discussions across every stage of the tournament – from the group fixtures, starting with Bafana Bafana’s opening match against co-hosts Mexico, through to the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July 2026.

What makes the SportyTV World Cup offering uniquely compelling, is not only the access it provides at just R10, or the formidable line-up of analysts – it is what fans can do while they watch. Thanks to the partnership between SportyTV and SportyBet, subscribers to the World Cup Pass on SportyTV will get a R10 free bet gift on SportyBet. The leading betting platform will offer a unique real-time in-play experience that will make the tournament more exciting than ever.

So, while Benni McCarthy dissects a tactical shift in the studio of SportyTV, fans can simultaneously back their instincts on the very play taking place in front of them – the next goal, the next card, the next corner – all in real time, all thanks to SportyBet.

Sporty Group VP, Elias Gallego said:

"We believe that every South African football fan deserves to watch the World Cup. The R10 package is a deliberate and principled decision to make the world's most-watched sporting event accessible to everyone, regardless of income or geography. Add to that the ability to place live bets on match action as it unfolds, guided by the insights of Benni, Aaron and Quinton in the studio, and what we have built is something truly new and unique for South African sport. This is the complete World Cup experience. And you get it all for just R10."

Benni McCarthy says:

"The FIFA World Cup is where dreams are realised and football history is written. I am excited to join SportyTV in bringing South African fans closer to the action than ever before. Football should be accessible to everyone, and this initiative makes that possible. I am proud to be associated with the Sporty Group."

The R10 World Cup package is available now on the SportyTV platform. Fans can subscribe via the SportyTV app or at www.sportytv.com.

Source: Briefly News