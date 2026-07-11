DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis demanded a full-time Police Minister during an anti-crime march in Gqeberha on 10 July 2026

Hill-Lewis argued that the salary of a second acting minister could fund eight additional police detectives in crime-hit areas

The call comes as Minister Senzo Mchunu has remained on leave for nearly a year following allegations he unlawfully disbanded the Political Killings Task Team

DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis giving a speech at a rally. Images: @DemocraticAlliance

Source: Facebook

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis publicly demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint a permanent Minister of Police. He warned that South Africa cannot address its crime crisis under a revolving door of temporary leadership.

The DA leader made the call on Friday, 10 July 2026, during the DA's anti-crime march through Gelvan Park in Gqeberha. He and local party leaders described this community as a place gripped by violence and gangsterism.

A Year without a permanent police minister

It has been nearly a year since Firoz Cachalia was appointed as acting police minister following the suspension of Minister Senzo Mchunu.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mchunu has been on leave since allegations emerged that he unlawfully disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He has since appeared before a parliamentary inquiry and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to account for his conduct.

Hill-Lewis argued that running two ministers simultaneously on full salaries represents a misuse of public funds.

"You know with that salary we could have hired eight new police detectives."

Hill-Lewis writes to Ramaphosa

In a formal letter addressed to President Ramaphosa, Hill-Lewis stated that whoever occupies the position must hold a clear, permanent mandate and be accountable for measurable results.

He further insisted that any permanent appointee be given specific performance targets and held directly responsible for progress in reducing crime across South Africa.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

More on Hill-Lewis and politics

Source: Briefly News