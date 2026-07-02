DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis threatens to expose ANC's internal disputes over coalition governance

Hill-Lewis stresses the need for ANC to respect its reduced electoral mandate and coalition dynamics

The DA insists on transparency and cooperation within the coalition amidst growing tensions with the ANC

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Geordin Hill-Lewis gave the ANC a reality check. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SANDTON, GAUTENG— Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis warned the African National Congress (ANC) that his party will publicly expose internal disputes if the ANC continues to bypass its coalition partners. Speaking in Sandton on 2 July 2026 during his first major address as DA leader, Hill-Lewis emphasised that the ANC must accept its reduced electoral mandate and respect the rules of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The warning follows growing friction regarding unilateral policy decisions inside the newly formed national coalition. In the 2024 general elections, the ANC's support dropped significantly to 40.2%, forcing it into a power-sharing arrangement with the DA and other political parties. According to the foundational Statement of Intent that established the GNU, the ANC is explicitly bound to consult with its partners and achieve sufficient consensus before implementing major state policies.

Geordin Hill-Lewis warns the ANC

Hill-Lewis stated that the DA refuses to remain silent while the ANC acts as the sole ruling party. He declared that making internal disagreements public is a matter of basic democratic respect rather than a threat to the coalition's stability. The DA leader asserted that the party is honour-bound to protect the mandate given by its voters.

He noted that while the ANC continues to drive economic and industrial policies without consultation, the DA remains resolute in demanding the transparency promised in the signed agreement. This dynamic highlights ongoing friction within the multi-party framework tasked with managing national affairs collectively.

Executive reshuffle brings coalition warnings

Briefly News also reported that Cyril Ramaphosa warned the DA that opposition politics do not belong inside the Government of National Unity (GNU). Speaking at the Union Buildings on 1 July 2026, Ramaphosa emphasized collective governance during the swearing-in ceremony administered by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla.

The ceremony followed an executive reshuffle requested by new DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Under Sections 91 and 93 of the Constitution, John Steenhuisen was moved to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, while David Maynier became Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister. Willem Aucamp took Agriculture, and the ANC’s Dina Pule became Social Development Minister.

Source: Briefly News