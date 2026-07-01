President Ramaphosa emphasises unity in coalition governance during the DA's cabinet reshuffle

New Minister David Maynier urged to collaborate within the Government of National Unity

Significant executive changes include appointments across various key ministries

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Cyril Ramaphosa warned the DA's new ministers. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the Democratic Alliance (DA) that opposition politics have no place inside the Government of National Unity (GNU). He spoke directly to newly appointed Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier during an official executive swearing-in ceremony.

According to The Presidency, the ceremony took place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 1 July 2026. Acting Deputy Chief Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla administered the oaths of office following a significant national executive reshuffle announced on Tuesday night. Ramaphosa used his congratulatory remarks to emphasise that coalition partners must govern together as a single unit rather than as political opponents.

Ramaphosa changes DA Cabinet line-up

The President told Maynier that the parties are now working on the same side of governance. The executive adjustments followed an official request made on 17 June by the DA's new leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, who replaced John Steenhuisen earlier this year. In terms of Sections 91 and 93 of the Constitution, Steenhuisen was moved from Agriculture to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Willem Aucamp took over as the new Minister of Agriculture, while Alexandra Abrahams became Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy. Dr Jack Bloom was appointed Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, and Yusuf Cassim assumed the role of Deputy Minister of Higher Education. Ramaphosa also used the constitutional shifts to fill a separate vacancy, appointing the African National Congress's Dina Pule as the new Minister of Social Development.

Source: Briefly News