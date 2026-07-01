Ramaphosa underscores technology's role in economic growth and human development at a recent summit

Government prioritises digital infrastructure to enhance financial inclusion and job creation across South Africa

Cabinet reshuffle sees key leadership changes amidst controversies and strategic adjustments for government unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the importance of adopting technologies for growth. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that economic growth and human development rely heavily on the transformative power of modern technology. Speaking at the Google Cloud Summit in Johannesburg on 1 July 2025, he highlighted the necessity of building robust systems to support both public and private sectors.

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa spoke about the strategic alignment between national aspirations and digital innovation. The president detailed how the country previously hosted its sixth investment conference to attract international and domestic capital. He stated that investor confidence remains underpinned by ongoing structural reforms within network industries, which are actively managed through Operation Vulindlela in the presidency.

Cyril Ramaphosa outlines digital transformation

Ramaphosa said that the government is focusing on creating a comprehensive digital public infrastructure. He noted that secure, interoperable systems are essential to accelerate digitisation and foster greater financial inclusion. The president acknowledged global technology companies, specifically referencing Google, for their dual responsibility toward technological research and societal development. Ramaphosa concluded that the national priority remains centred on achieving inclusive growth and job creation through technological absorption, ensuring that citizens across the continent are included in the emerging artificial intelligence economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

View Ramaphosa speaking below:

Major cabinet reshuffle shifts South African executive

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a significant Cabinet reshuffle on 30 June 2026, altering the executive structure of the Government of National Unity. Key changes include demoting Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen from Minister of Agriculture to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Ramaphosa also reappointed former Communications Minister Dina Pule, drawing strong condemnation from the Activist and Citizens Forum due to her prior corruption-related dismissal. Furthermore, responding to a formal request from DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, the president removed three DA deputy ministers, replacing them with Yusuf Carrim, Jack Bloom, and Alexandra Abrahams.

Source: Briefly News