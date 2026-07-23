The City of Johannesburg's Department of Economic Development launched the fully funded JIX Launchpad programme for young entrepreneurs

The four-week programme targets Johannesburg residents aged 18 to 35 already earning through freelancing, trades, or creative industries

Participants will attend workshops at Braamfontein's Tshimologong Precinct and pitch to funders including SEDA and GEP on Demo Day

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A street vendor. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's Department of Economic Development has launched JIX Launchpad, a free four-week business development programme aimed at helping young gig workers and freelancers formalise and grow their enterprises.

Delivered by the Wits Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct under the Johannesburg Innovation Exchange (JIX) initiative, the programme is open to city residents between the ages of 18 and 35 who already generate income through self-employment, freelancing, the creative sector, trades, or service-based work.

Who qualifies and what to expect

Township-based businesses, women-led ventures, and entrepreneurs with disabilities receive priority consideration during selection. The curriculum is structured across four weekly modules covering business foundations, client acquisition and sales, digital branding, and scaling for long-term sustainability.

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Week one addresses financial management, cost pricing, and customer profiling. Week two shifts focus to proposal writing, sales pipelines, and client retention. By week three, participants learn to build a digital brand using AI content tools and develop 30-day marketing plans. The final week prepares entrepreneurs for growth planning, pitch presentations, and accessing funding.

Mentorship and demo day

Participants attend in-person workshops at Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein, supplemented by virtual business clinics and peer support sessions. Each entrepreneur receives a minimum of six one-on-one mentorship sessions throughout the programme.

Graduates leave with a business toolkit that includes financial trackers, sales proposals, digital brand assets, and a growth plan.

The programme concludes with a Demo Day, where participants pitch their strategies directly to potential investors and development partners. Confirmed attendees include the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC).

The city of Johannesburg. Images: J. Countess / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on Joburg entrepreneurs and side hustles

Briefly News recently reported on how a random To Let sign and a single phone call helped one entrepreneur uncover a life-changing warehouse opportunity.

recently reported on how a random To Let sign and a single phone call helped one entrepreneur uncover a life-changing warehouse opportunity. A Johannesburg street vendor revealed how he earns R10,000 a month selling naartjies to motorists, timing every sale to the traffic lights.

A Diepsloot woman built a thriving food business from scratch, now pulling in R60,000 a month selling braai chicken and pap to her community.

Source: Briefly News