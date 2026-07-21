A CCTV clip shared on 21 July 2026 captured several SAPS officers approaching a Johannesburg shop where suspects had just entered

Seconds after walking into the shop, the officers backed out rapidly and fled the scene on foot

The video has drawn sharp criticism from South Africans questioning police conduct

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SAPS officers were roasted for fleeing a robbery. Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — A surveillance clip showing South African Police Service officers retreating from a Johannesburg shop mid-operation has gone viral on social media, reigniting public debate about policing standards in the city's central business district.

The footage, captured on CCTV and shared on X by journalist Sihle Mavuso on 21 July 2026, shows suspects entering a shop along a busy Johannesburg street. A group of SAPS officers then approaches the premises. Within seconds, the officers reverse out of the shop's entrance, turn around, and run from the scene.

Police retreat caught on camera

The clip was recorded from what appears to be a security monitor playback interface, filmed by someone pointing a phone at the screen. Despite the indirect recording method, the officers' uniforms and the sequence of events are clearly visible throughout the footage. No shots or confrontation are audible or visible before the officers flee. The reasons behind the retreat have not been confirmed by SAPS. No official statement had been issued at the time the video gained traction online.

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Watch the CCTV footage of the officers fleeing the scene:

South Africans react with anger and frustration

The clip drew hundreds of responses, with many users calling for accountability from the police, one of whom was accused of abusive language recently.

@Vuyo40049555 wrote directly to the SAPS official account:

"They must be fired immediately."

@neo_19801 raised broader concerns about safety in the area:

"It goes without saying that JHB CBD is one of the most dangerous places; even @SAPoliceService members are running away 🤷🏼‍♂️ can SANDF bring order into the CBD?"

@MthokozisiMpun2 took a more sardonic tone:

"They were checking on their friends 🤷🏾🤣🤣"

@Mangethe__ questioned the significance of the uniform itself:

"Nowadays this uniform doesn't confirm one is a police officer."

PrinceZola offered a measured take, writing simply:

"Unarmed maybe."

SAPS officer bypasses queue

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a recent incident involving a police officer who bypassed a queue at a Spar supermarket, stirring up significant online debate. The controversy raises important questions about the expectations and privileges of uniformed officers in public spaces, prompting divided opinions among viewers on social media.

Source: Briefly News