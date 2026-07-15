A video filmed in Johannesburg showed a mobile SAPS kiosk mounted on a trailer parked on a city sidewalk

The clip went viral after the poster accused a SAPS officer of swearing at him near the mobile police point

South Africans rallied behind the man, calling him brave for speaking out against the officer's behaviour

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A Johannesburg man posted a TikTok video on 12 July 2026 that quickly gained traction after he accused a South African Police Service officer of swearing at him near a mobile police booth in the city centre.

A SAPS officer went viral for swearing at a man. Image: @mello8990

Source: Facebook

The clip, posted by TikTok user @mello8980, shows a compact SAPS kiosk mounted on a trailer and parked on a Johannesburg sidewalk. The structure carries the SAPS insignia, the "10111" emergency number, and the familiar blue-and-yellow police branding, with its service window open. The man claimed that a SAPS officer directed abusive language at him at the site.

Mobile policing or missing the point?

The mobile booth concept is meant to bring policing closer to communities in busy urban areas. For many South Africans watching the video, however, the sight of a tiny, trailer-mounted police station prompted more questions than confidence, particularly when paired with allegations of officer misconduct. Watch the clip that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi backs the man who filmed it

South Africans in the comments showed strong support for @mello8980 and urged others to share the video widely. Read the comments below:

@Pondicherry🇿🇦 said:

"You did well my brother. May God protect you for loving your country."

@MARVINR wrote:

"This must trend. Thanks for your bravery leadership!"

@bongzH reacted with:

"Pension gone."

@Suffie Manci🇿🇦 said:

"Nice shot bra."

@Thinandavha noted:

"Nothing he can do, he is alone, safety first."

@Soweto wrote:

"Thanks bhuti, you are brave South African."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

A South African woman captured the internet’s attention with her bold confrontation of traffic officers during a roadside stop in a TikTok video.

The Kwanokuthula community's efforts to challenge the local SAPS following a troubling incident involving a threatening voice note from a foreign resident.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacobus Gideon "Div" de Villiers, retired after an impressive 46 years of service in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Source: Briefly News