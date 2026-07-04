The Kwanokuthula community wants the police to remove their local station commander after a fierce clash

A foreign resident allegedly sent a vulgar and threatening voice note to residents, and the police's response to the report angered locals

A local law student garnered attention as she spoke out in a video confronting the SAPS officer

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Residents of Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay started a formal petition after a community meeting got tense. The community felt the police ignored a threatening voice note that a foreign resident sent to a local citizen.

An SAPS station commander in trouble with the Kwanokuthula community. Image: EdenFM

Source: Facebook

Tensions boiled over when the commander addressed complaints but left residents feeling insulted and their safety ignored. A female law student led the community, and she used her legal skills to hold authorities accountable. The video of the station commander meeting with the Kwanokuthla surfaced on 3 July 2026.

The communication breakdown between the community and SAPS officers has deep roots. He said: "I won't listen to these people, words that carried heavy weight because of the history of South African law enforcement. During apartheid, the police enforced racial discrimination and state oppression and for decades, institutions silenced the Black majority. When the commander appeared to refuse to listen to the community, he reopened these old wounds. Watch the heated moment below:

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SA discusses SAPS officer in trouble

The public strongly supported the residents. Many South Africans on social media expressed frustration with the arrogance of local officials. The young law student's involvement also sparked discussion. Many people wonder if the residents had the right to film the meeting. Under South African law, citizens do have the right to record SAPS officers in public. A landmark High Court ruling confirmed that recording police officers performing public duties is completely lawful. Read the comments below:

A woman who claimed to be a law student impressed South Africans. Image: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Source: UGC

Kueen supported the vocal law student:

"One more time for the voice behind the video.I wish you the best, sister, in your studies, you'll play a big role in our country one day 👏🏽🇿🇦"

Thick Mamiie II said:

"The moment he hears I'm a law student bad attitude shifts."

Kim Jeanne Muller

"Actually, she DOESN'T need his permission to film him as HE is a public servant."

Ashley S'gidi Williams remarked:

"Ndizokuxokisela ipolisa ndilixele I'm a law student just calms their rudeness. We just need to listen and be listened to. That's all."

Richard disagreed:

"Law student doesn't mean being a professor of law, she is still learning, and she is not conversant with other legislations."

Ashwyn Watkins remarked:

"He is a public servant and she has the right to record him, she doesn't need permission

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

A South African police officer who expressed anti-foreigner sentiments while using a state vehicle went viral, and his video sparked a debate.

People were amazed by an elderly woman who approached South African police officers after seeing them littering in a tiktok video.

South Africans were disturbed by a video that showed the moment when officers allegedly stole a gardener's money and bicycle in a viral clip.

Source: Briefly News