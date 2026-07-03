Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Jack Bloom discussed whether he would have blue lights on his vehicle

The long-standing Democratic Alliance member and anti-corruption activist discussed how his driver prioritised safety

South Africans offered mixed reactions online, with some praising him and others urging Bloom to focus on his department

Deputy Minister Jack Bloom has rejected having blue lights on his vehicle. Image: Mzansi President/ Department of Water and Sanitation South Africa

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Jack Bloom pledged that his official vehicle would not be fitted with blue lights.

The long-standing Democratic Alliance (DA) member made the admission in a selfie-style video from an underground parking garage on 3 July 2026. He posted the video on what was his second day in office, saying that blue lights were not for him. He maintained that his priority was his job and ensuring that the citizens of the country had water and sanitation.

"There are no blue lights on my official vehicle. My driver sticks to the speed limit and treats other road users with respect," he said in the short clip.

Blue lights and government excess in SA

Blue lights on ministerial convoys have long been a flashpoint in South Africa. Vehicles fitted with sirens and flashing lights are able to bypass traffic rules, and aggressive driving by such convoys has drawn repeated public criticism as a symbol of government arrogance and disconnection from ordinary citizens.

Bloom's post appears deliberately positioned to contrast the DA's conduct in the Government of National Unity (GNU) with past excesses under other administrations. Bloom was recently sworn in as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment as part of a cabinet reshuffle on 30 June 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Jack Bloom as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation. Image: Department of Water and Sanitation South Africa

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to Bloom's video

Public response was divided. Some users welcomed the commitment, while others questioned whether the video was a distraction from the urgent work ahead.

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 cautioned:

"If you arrive late for a meeting or miss a flight because you didn't want to use blue lights properly, I hope you get fired for incompetence and negligence. Use them when you need them; just don't abuse them."

@dumisani__ added:

"If you'll be running from one meeting to another all over the country, you'll soon understand why blue lights are necessary."

@mjapiro was more pointed:

"Minister Bloom, the Jack, please just get on with the work and cut the everyday social PR stunts. At least I know what you are capable of. Just get on with it. Don't turn into a Steenhuisen."

@ImpactScholarZA wrote:

"No one cares. Stop centring yourselves and your politics and do the little you are mandated to do as a deputy minister. Niyadika bantu be DA."

@x2Degen was direct:

"You are Deputy Minister, not a content creator. We don't need all this information."

@Honorabledawgs urged:

"Leave the rules of the road to the driver. Your focus should be on water accessibility for people in rural areas and sanitation. We care less about your movements than about service delivery."

R160m spent on overtime for VIP Protection Officers

In a related article, VIP Protection Officers were in the news not just for the way they drive but also for how much they earn.

Briefly News reported on 15 October 2024 that over R160 million was spent on VIP Protection officers' overtime.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the amount spent just on overtime for security for politicians.

Source: Briefly News