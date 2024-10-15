Taxpayer money accounted for over R160 million for VIP Protection officers' overtime

Last financial year, over R200 million was spent on overtime for politicians' bodyguards

South Africans are divided over the amount spent for members of the VIP Protection Unit

Over R160 million was spent on overtime alone for members of the VIP Protection Unit in the past financial year. Image: LightFieldStudios/ Per-Anders Pettersson.

VIP Protection officers raked in just over R160 million in overtime pay in the 2023-2024 financial year.

That’s according to Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, who recently revealed how much the SA Police Service paid to VIP Protection officers.

The officers are charged with protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and other high-ranking politicians in the country.

Overtime payout decreases from previous years

While the amount is massive, it marks a slight decrease from the previous financial year’s total. In looking at the previous year’s total, Mchunu noted that members received just under R200 million.

“The total amount in overtime that the SA Police Service paid to VIP Protection officers for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 financial years is R198,045,844 and R161,885,074, respectively,” he said.

He added that each member could only claim up to 100 hours of overtime.

R2 billion budgeted for VIP Protection Unit

In July, Mchunu faced much criticism when he announced that R2 billion had been set aside for the VIP Protection Unit.

The decision drew some criticism from members of parliament, who questioned why so much money was set aside for bodyguards when other SAPS units were underfunded.

South Africans weigh in hefty figure

The total figure was met with mixed reactions on social media, as users were divided over whether the VIP Protection Unit members deserved to get so much.

@bishopdave1965 said:

“This is crazy. Total mismanagement of public funds. Someone must be held accountable.”

Devora Harris Even-Tov asked:

“Oh my. Why do they need so much security? No one wants them.”

Olga Ollie said:

“That's ridiculous.”

Sonwabo Yukuthwana added:

“They work abnormal hours. Yes, they deserve it.”

Buyieh Mngoma Makata added:

“They are working now. They deserve it.”

VIP Protection officers beat up three men

In a related article, Briefly News reported how three men were beaten up by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit.

The men were dragged out of the vehicle and beaten to a pulp on the N1 highway near Fourways, Johannesburg.

One of the men, a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, now plans to sue the VIP protection Unit for R1 million.

