Raesetja Rachel Shokane faces six charges of premeditated murder and 11 counts of fraud

Shokane registered people for insurance and claimed over R10 million after their mysterious deaths

Shokane allegedly spent some of the money on a fleet of luxury vehicles and a lavish wedding

Raesetja Rachel Shokane is said to have lived a life of luxury after cashing in over R10 million in insurance claims.

The Limpopo police sergeant, who is alleged to have registered people for insurance and then cashed out after their mysterious deaths, was recently arrested.

Shokane faces six charges of premeditated murder, 11 counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

She has been linked to the deaths of Sydney Montja, Tsela Malesa, Navel Kutumela, Ephraim Choshi, Jacob Seakamela, and Martin Manthata.

Shokane spent money on wedding and cars

According to Sunday World, Shokane used money from one of the payouts for a lavish wedding to David Kutumela.

She also allegedly hired a chopper for the wedding.

Apart from the lavish wedding, the police sergeant also allegedly spent money on vehicles and a luxury mansion.

Shokane is said to own a mansion at Cloe Village in the Matlala area and a fleet of luxury vehicles. This includes two Range Rovers, a BMW 3 Series, a Mercedes Benz C Class and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Mzansi questions how Shokane never raised suspicion

Social media users are still amazed at how Shokane got away with her crimes and why no one questioned where she was getting all the money.

Colin Bridger asked:

“Did anyone query the source of money?”

Monica Walker Van Wyhe said:

“Why don't they do lifestyle audits on people who suddenly acquire so much wealth?”

Brenda Holte-Smith added:

“Cannot believe her colleagues and friends didn't become suspicious as to where she was getting all the money, goods and cars from. Maybe there were in on it too.”

Alwyn Mkansi David Baloyi joked:

“If she gives me R3 million, I can go to jail for her, then after I’m granted parole, I can marry her.”

Mgwandi Simon added:

“Probably she paid her own lobola and spent on a wedding too. That guy was an investment.”

Faith Koalepe said:

“Greediness is a bad thing.”

Limpopo cop arrested for alleged insurance murders

Previously Briefly News reported how the Limpopo sergeant was arrested by her own colleagues.

Rachel Shokoane appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after she was arrested for alleged insurance murders.

The sergeant’s arrest made headlines and caused quite a frenzy on social media as South Africans reacted to the news.

