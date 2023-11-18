The police officer in South Africa responsible for catching Rosemary Ndlovu, Sgt Keshi Mabunda, has done it again

The sergeant of the South African police force recently tracked down a killer similar to Rosemary Ndlovu

Many South Africans were impressed to hear the news about the hard-working Sgt Keshi Mabunda

PRETORIA- The South African police service has caught a 49-year-old alleged serial killer. Sgt Keshi Mabunda successfully arrested the suspect on 16 November 2023.

Sgt Keshi Mabunda, who caught the killer SAPS officer in Rosemary Ndlovu, tracked another suspected murderer. Image: Twitter / AthlendaM / Getty Images / Gallo Images

SAPS detectives were led by Sgt Keshi Mabunda, and they solved the mysterious deaths of the suspect's family members. Sgt Keshi Mabunda used this experience in the Rosemary Ndlovu case and more to solve the latest murder mystery.

Detetive in Rosemary Ndlovu case nab other killer

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe told TimesLIVE that Sgt Keshi Mabunda has been working on a case for two months.

Authorities were able to link the suspect to the matter of one of her family members. Police are also looking to link the deaths of her son and her husband and two daughters spanning between 2006 and 2018.

@MDNNEWSS on X found a video of the accused woman appearing on a television show regarding her husband's death.

South Africans applaud SAPS Brig Athlenda Mathe

Online users could not stop raving about the excellent police work by SAPS. People commented, hoping he would stay safe and keep bringing criminals to justice.

Gloria Makoti WA Bachadiba said:

"This detective need a very serious protection believe me and that must be done very fast."

Sandiso Yisaki wrote:

"The way this fellow is soo good at his craft I hope those who works with him are taking lessons. We have a problem of skill shortage in our country, such expertise need to be transferred."

Sylvia Shabangu applauded:

"SAPS is proud of You,Namina I'm happy and Proud of you Buti,Keep up the Good work on Cracking Bo DYBLOS phakhathi inside CMAX where they belong."

Sharon Mabunda added:

"Good job kodwa I fear for his life,this is South Africa."

Honourable Masika commented:

"May the good Lord protect this incredible policeman, this country needs more of him."

Dennies Gumede applauded:

"Good job detective."

