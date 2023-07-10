Former Tembisa Police Station cop Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu is making headlines once again for breaking rules

The convicted serial killer has been charged after she was found with contraband

South Africans have shared various opinions on Ndlovu's recent charges, with some saying she is breaking the rules because she has nothing to lose

JOHANNESBURG - Former cop and convicted serial killer Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu is again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Rosemary Nomia Ndlovi may lose some privileges after she was caught with a cell phone. Images: Emmanuel Croset & OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The former Tembisa Police Station police officer has been charged while she is behind bars for not following prison rules.

Rosemary Ndlovu caught with a cellphone

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) stated on Sunday, 9 July, that Ndlovu had been charged for contravening the Correctional Services Act after she was found with a cellphone.

In prisons, cell phones are regarded as contraband, and the department punishes inmates found with contraband by revoking privileges and taking other punitive measures, reports TimesLIVE.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated that the department is working towards ensuring that prisons are contraband-free, which is why they have taken measures to confiscate all illegal material.

Rosemary Ndlovu in trouble with the law while behind bars

Last year, Ndlovu made headlines after she was charged for allegedly plotting the murders of three people.

News24 reports that the new charges came after Ndlovu was sentenced for the murders of five family members and her boyfriend a year earlier. The former cop was also convicted for the attempted murder of her sister and her five children.

It is believed that Ndlovu paid a hitman to murder her former boss, an investigating officer who was crucial to her arrest and conviction. In a second case, Ndlovu was accused of helping her friend Nomsa Muda plot to murder her husband.

South Africans react to Rosemary Ndlovu facing fresh charges

@iwillfetchu said:

"This one’s sins are so many she will even be a prisoner in her next life in fact, she will be born in jail"

@DR_CEO_ said:

"She’s serving multiple life sentences & she has NOTHING to LOSE!"

@BishopRams said:

"Who is she trying to call, she killed her whole family."

@TboozeSA said:

"We knew this. On Wednesday someone here said he had a chat with her on FB while she was in prison."

@sellomonareng72 said:

"She probably wanted to conclude the insurance claims, she's trouble."

Rosemary Ndlovu is “warm and charming,” says ‘Rosemary’s hitlist’ director after meeting cop-tuned-killer

Briefly News previously reported that Showmax is now streaming a chilling true crime docuseries about murder-convicted policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu titled Rosemary's Hitlist.

As reported by IOL, Rosemary's Hitlist documentary maker, Valentino Mathibela, said he was curious to dig into Ndlovu's dark motives:

"Because it’s unbelievable. It’s a cop! Killing her family! I wanted to find out why a mother, a daughter, and a sister would become perpetrators [sic] while in a position of power to do the opposite and protect her family instead."

