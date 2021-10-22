Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has just been found guilty of six counts of murder at the Palm Ridge High Court

She brutally murdered her lover, sister, cousin, niece and two nephews for insurance purposes

Judge Ramarumo Monama pronounced the conviction, bringing an end to the three-month trial

South Africans have breathed a huge sigh of relief at the verdict and are happy she is paying for her heinous crimes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In breaking news, the infamous Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was found guilty of murdering her lover, sister, cousin, niece and two nephews. Her motive for all murders was to cash out on life and funeral policies.

High Court finds Nomia guilty of murdering family members and her lover. Image: Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu/UGC

Source: UGC

Judge Ramarumo Monama pronounced the conviction of Ndlovu in Palm Ridge High Court and this brought to a close the three-month trial that had left the nation engrossed and disgusted.

In an article published by TimesLive, it states she was also found guilty of lesser charges including the attempted murder of her mother Maria Mushwana, defeating the ends of justice and fraud on insurance companies including Clientele, 1-life, Old Mutual and Assupol.

The conspiracy count was the only one discharged by the court as the state could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

As expected, Nomia is trending on Twitter and South Africans are collectively celebrating the conviction.

Let's dive into some of the comments:

@Kagiso_Mtsenga:

"Finally #RosemaryNdlovu is Found Guilty of Six Counts of Murders, attempted murder, Incitement and Multiple Counts of Fraud, Wuuuh she is a gone girl, Now we wait for the sentencing."

@Jabu_Macdonald:

"#rosemaryndlovu After's Oscar Pistorius this is probably the mostly interesting trial."

@MahlodiJR:

"The guilt is killing her! Deep down she knows the truth! We might not have sufficient proof but Rosemary knows!"

@KholofeloFelo1:

"I like how judge Monana switch to Sepedi when explaining how the accused is related to the deceased, so that she fully understands Ok handRolling on the floor laughing"ke ngwana wa mmagwane wagage " #rosemaryndlovu."

4 brothers violently kidnapped in Polokwane, Mzansi turns to god for Moti sons' safe return

In other crime news, Briefly News reported that Nazim and Shakira Moti from Limpopo are going through every parent's worst nightmare. Their four sons, Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6), were kidnapped on Wednesday, 20 October in Polokwane.

The incident took place while their driver was transporting them to school. According to an article published by IOL, it is understood that there were seven kidnappers in two cars who abducted the boys at the Tzaneen bypass.

The driver was left at the scene and the vehicle they travelling in was hijacked and was later found abandoned - it was a silver BMW.

Source: Briefly.co.za