Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu Judgement Day: Mzansi Calls for Life Sentence

South Africans have shared their views on the appropriate sentence that will fit the alleged crimes that Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of

Most of the people who commented on Briefly News' Facebook page want the court to sentence Rosemary to life imprisonment

The policewoman is accused of organising hitmen to kill her relatives and her boyfriend to cash in on insurance policies

The people of Mzansi want alleged killer cop Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu to be sentenced to life imprisonment. The policewoman is back in court this Friday, 22 October for judgement in her murder trial.

Mzansi wants alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu to be sent to jail for life. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP (Getty), Refiloe Pule/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The Tembisa cop is accused of being the mastermind behind the slaying of her relatives and her bae to cash in on insurance policies she took out on them. News24 reports that Rosemary cut a lonely figure in the dock while awaiting the outcome of her case.

Mzansi peeps took to Briefly News' comment section on Facebook to share their views ahead of Rosemary's judgment day this Friday. Most of them shared that they want the court to hand her the harshest of punishments for the way she behaved in court and for her alleged crimes.

Check out some of the comments below:

Mhana Mesha wrote:

"2021 Best Actress goes to Nomia the 1st."

Ditiro Seerane said:

"Life imprisonment will be an appropriate sentencing."

Ngqukuvana Yonela commented:

"It has been long overdue, we missed your character."

Dineo Molefinyane wrote:

"Life sentence for this woman."

Amukela Tshabangu said:

"This woman should be sent to jail for a long time, she has brought a dark day in our South African soil. Now we have to review everything we know about funeral insurances."

Niki Moodley wrote:

"SA's craziest woman."

Takudzwa Alywn Mavuwa added:

"Death penalty."

Body language experts break down Nomia Ndlovus's behaviour in court

In related news, Briefly News recently contacted two body language experts who weighed in on Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's behaviour in court to help Mzansi better understand the alleged killer cop.

Ndlovu's behaviour has been the topic of discussion all over social media. Reporters observed that Ndlovu would normally be in a jovial mood before she took the stand and would even go as far as posing for the cameras.

Nomia captured South Africans since the moment she took the stand in her murder and attempted murder trial. Ndlovu, who is a former Tembisa police officer is being accused of orchestrating the murders of her relatives and her boyfriend to cash in on insurance policies she took out on them.

She was apprehended following a police sting operation in which she was allegedly trying to hire hitmen to kill her sister Joyce Ndlovu and her five kids.

