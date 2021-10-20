The three officers charged with the alleged murder of Nathaniel Julies appeared in court on Wednesday

The court heard the autopsy on Julies revealed he had 189 shotgun pellets in his body

South Africans on social media recoiled in horror at the details and heightened calls for justice

Shocking revelations have emerged in the murder trial of slain Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies at the Palm Ridge High Court in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Eldorado Park policing precinct on 26 August last year, with the three former South African Police Service (SAPS) officers implicated in the 16-year-old's death downplaying their involvement.

The Forensic Expert who performed an autopsy on Nathaniel Julies revealed grim details. Image: Ali Greef/ AFP.

Source: Twitter

The accused sergeant Simon Ndyalvane, constable Caylene Whiteboy and detective Voster Netshiongolo have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

SABC News reported that Julies' mother was inconsolable as details from the autopsy emerged amid court proceedings.

The State's witness and a Forensic Expert Lieutenant Colonel Lucas Visser revealed that 189 pellets were found on Julies' body as a result of his shooting death.

Extensive damage to the body

Visser told the court that the type of shotgun round that was used contained about 280 pellets.

This means that about 65 per cent of the shotgun pallets inflicted damage on Julies' body. The court also heard the pellets are small led balls originating from a shotgun cartridge.

On-lookers on social media are calling for justice while others lamented his death, saying it was avoidable.

South Africans lament murder

@Sipho Khanyile wrote:

"They were killing him on purpose..189."

@Ashley Solomons said:

"How can you harm an innocent little you boy may the law take its case."

@Sphesihle Mtshali added:

"May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace and justice be done."

@Vusi Malindisa noted:

"What is mlomo or cowboy hat is saying about this? Because visiting families don't do any justice."

@Tsha Seg offered:

"If you can tell us what is pellets, is it a bullet, then we can talk."

Allegations of deception around the murder of Nathaniel Julies brought to light

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a police officer who was alleged to have been caught in the crossfire of gangs at the scene of Julies' murder, testified that a cover-up scheme was hatched directly after the teenager's death.

Julies, a 16-year-old with Down Syndrome, was allegedly shot by police and the case came before the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge where Constable Mandla Dumisane Sithole testified on Tuesday as the State's second witness.

The day prior Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Ndyalvane and Sergeant Vorster Netshiongolo pleaded not guilty to counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The three face additional charges such as defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo faces a perjury charge.

