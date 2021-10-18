"Aowa": Man Accused of Kidnapping 50 Ethiopian Nationals Appears in Court

The man accused of abducting 50 Ethiopian nationals appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court

The accused is facing human trafficking and kidnapping and an additional charge of extortion

Mzansi social media has questioned the strength of the justice system in dealing with the case

The man suspected of kidnapping 50 Ethiopian nationals and operating a human trafficking ring in South Africa appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

The 49-year-old man, who is also an Ethiopian immigrant, has been identified as Abdi Ahmed Kafecho.

He appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court before the case was postponed until 25 October for further police investigations.

News24 reported that the accused, who was arrested on Thursday, 14 October, following a tip-off to police, faces charges including human trafficking and kidnapping.

Following the information, authorities traced Kafecho to a property in Zakariyya Park, near Eldorado Park, where 50 Ethiopian nationals aged between 12 and 50 were discovered.

Allegedly, Kafecho led the hoard to the rented house, where they were kept against their will after they had arrived in the country to reunite with family members. It is unknown how long the group were trapped inside the house, Jaracanda reported.

The online community remains stunned at the news as social media users took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

Others took the opportunity to shoot down the ruling party, accusing it of malice and a systemic failure.

@das_liberty wrote:

"This has been happening for years across the country. Possibly this time they went too far."

@MtutuFromMzansi said:

"ANC is not serious about governing this country. What stops them from securing the borders of this country? That bastard is gonna get bail and change his name and continue where he left off."

@Island_Tribe17 added:

"Surely, he cannot be the only one trafficking 50 people!"

