Allegations of Deception Around the Murder of Nathaniel Julies Brought to Light

A police officer who was present during Nathaniel Julies' murder in Eldorado, Park, said that a cover-up scheme was devised soon after the teenager's passing

The 16-year-old, who suffered from Down Syndrome, was allegedly gunned down by police, and her trial was reviewed in the Gauteng High Court in Palm Ridge

Caylene Whiteboy, a constable, and Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane, a sergeant, both pled not guilty to charges of murder

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer present at the killing of Nathaniel Julies from Eldorado, Park who was alleged to have been caught in the crossfire of gangs in August last year, testified that a cover-up scheme was hatched directly after the teenager's death.

Julies, a 16-year-old with Down Syndrome, was allegedly shot by police and the case came before the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge where Constable Mandla Dumisane Sithole testified on Tuesday as the State's second witness.

The day prior Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Ndyalvane and Sergeant Vorster Netshiongolo pleaded not guilty to counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Allegations of deception have been brought to light in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The three face additional charges such as defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo faced a perjury charge.

According to EWN, Sithole was present at the scene with four of his fellow officers of which two were currently implicated in the case. He said that when Julies arrived they were all in a vehicle and the 16-year-old was told to leave but returned for a second time then Whiteboy fired shots.

A TimesLIVE report detailed the court proceedings citing Sithole to have testified that after hearing gunfire he saw Whiteboy with a shotgun aimed outside of the vehicle and upon further inspection Julies was lying on the floor.

