A Fidelity employee who allegedly made off with R200 000 in cash has been arrested by the Hawks

Fidelity realised that an ATM in Sasolburg was short R200 000 following a cash inspection

The security company alerted the Hawks who soon identified Japhet Khumalo as a suspect and arrested him

SASOLBURG - A 48-year-old Fidelity employee allegedly made off with R200 000. He was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

Fidelity alerted the Hawks to a possible crime when they discovered that R200 000 was missing from an ATM following a daily cash inspection.

The Hawks swooped down on the employee who had been targeted as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested in Vlakfontein, Lenasia South. A bag containing the suspected stolen money was found in a wardrobe at another address according to the Daily Sun.

IOL reported that Japhet Khumalo will appear in court on the 18th of October for his formal bail hearing. The Sasolburg police services have taken over the investigation.

