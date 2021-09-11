Suspect Finally Caught After Evading Police Since 2017, Allegedly Stole R2m

A suspect wanted in connection to the theft of R2 million in 2017 has finally been arrested by the police

The suspect was the driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle and allegedly walked off with the cash while his crew loaded an ATM

Social media users took to the comment section of the SAPS Facebook post to share their thoughts on the arrest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A suspect has finally been arrested in connection with a crime that took place in 2017.

A warrant of arrest had been issued for the suspect after he allegedly made off with R2 million in cash.

The South African Police Service have finally arrested a suspect who has evaded capture since 2017. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The money was allegedly stolen when the suspect, who was driving a cash-in-transit vehicle made off with the money bags while his crew loaded an ATM.

He was arrested by the Empangeni K9 Unit and Crime Intelligence in the Empangeni CBD.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to the comment section of the SAPS Facebook post.

Winnie Van Jack:

"Hebanna! I hope he used the money wisely or burried it. If He can shut the f*ck up He will be released soon."

Krk Mathabatha:

"Our people died here fighting the cruel apartheid regime, it's not in our nature to run to the nearest country when things are bad. We are South Africa and South Africa is us."

Thabo Surprise Primo Gardner:

"R2million is nothing compared to R500 billion oksalayo.. we know real thieves ."

Police dog arrests suspect attempting to flee by swimming across a river

Sem, a dedicated police patrol dog who is part of the Hartswater K9 unit went above and beyond the call of duty.

He pursued a 31-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend's father.

The suspect attempted to flee and swam across a river. His escape was thwarted by Sem who outswam and arrested the suspect.

Social media users took to the comment section of the Facebook post shared by the South African Police Service.

Dog unit rescues missing toddler, 2-year-old reunited with family

A desperate search for a missing 2-year-old girl resulted in her successful recovery by the South African Police Service. She had disappeared while playing outside her residence in Kirkwood.

A woman reported seeing the missing girl after photos of her were distributed on social media platforms.

The Tsitsikamma K9 Unit at Knysna was able to rescue the toddler from a house in Rolihlahla Street at White Location.

Source: Briefly.co.za