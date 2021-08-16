SAPS Pay Tribute to Women in Law Enforcement, Celebrate Female Forensic Analyst

The South African Police Force is celebrating women in the line of duty, highlighting the contribution of a fingerprint analyst, Amanda Mangaliso

The Warrant Officer holds a Bsc(Hons) Chemical Science degree and has spent the last 9 years in service of her country

The officer shared some of her experience as well as what it might take for someone to qualify as a forensic analyst

The South African Police Force is paying tribute to its female officers, this time highlighting the contributions of fingerprint analyst Warrant Officer Amanda Mangaliso.

Mangaliso works hard in a heavily male-dominated industry, having spent the last 9 years of her life in service to the organisation. Much of her work includes using her vast knowledge to analyse and examine fingerprints left at a crime scene.

Fingerprint analyzing

The process begins with a Crime Scene Examiner who collects evidence at the scene of the crime. Soon the evidence arrives in a lab where Magaliso might analyse it for prints.

Cross-checking these prints against other prints in the SAPS database has the potential to link a series of crimes together, or to place a suspect at the scene of a crime.

What it takes to become a fingerprint analyst

Opening up about her journey, Mangaliso shared that she is one of only 157 female Forensic Analysts in the Organisation. Holding a Bsc(Hons) Chemical Science degree, the Warrant officer says to be successful in this field an individual needs to be detail-oriented, good at analyzing data to solve problems and be good at communicating their findings as an expert witness who might testify in court.

In closing, the South African Police Force commended the officer for serving her nation with such incredible integrity and hope more women will follow in Mangaliso's footsteps.

SA Police embark on vaccination drive in KZN, aiming for 30 000 members

In more news on the police force, Briefly News previously reported that members of the South African Police force are currently getting their Covid-19 jabs in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. The men in blue are led by deputy provincial commissioner, Major General Phindile Radebe.

According to their social media pages, the vaccination drive was launched at the Durban Central police station on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the communications section also released a statement, indicating that the target is to vaccinate 30 000 members in the province. SAPS said in a statement:

“The launch in Durban will see 500 police officers receiving their vaccination in the first day. Thereafter, police will launch 11 other sites in the province as we target almost 30 000 personnel including reservists, security guards, interns as well as national units that are located within the province who will be vaccinated in KZN.

"We have also catered for police officers from other provinces, deployed for duties within KZN in this vaccination drive. Police will have one site at each District; however, Ethekwini will have two sites to cater for the large number of police officers stationed within the district.”

