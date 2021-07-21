South African police are on a Covid-19 vaccination drive in the province of KwaZulu-Natal as they aim to get 30 000 police members vaccinated

According to a statement released by SAPS, the vaccination drive launch will see 5 000 members receiving their jabs on the first day

The vaccinations come after the police came under heavy criticism for their ability to tackle the looting that took place in the province last week

Members of the South African Police force are currently getting their Covid-19 jabs in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. The men in blue are led by deputy provincial commissioner, Major General Phindile Radebe.

According to their social media pages, the vaccination drive was launched at the Durban Central police station on Tuesday.

Briefly News takes a look at the pictures that are doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

The post reads:

Furthermore, the communications section also released a statement, indicating that the target is to vaccinate 30 000 members in the province. SAPS said in a statement:

“The launch in Durban will see 500 police officers receiving their vaccination in the first day. Thereafter, police will launch 11 other sites in the province as we target almost 30 000 personnel including reservists, security guards, interns as well as national units that are located within the province who will be vaccinated in KZN.

"We have also catered for police officers from other provinces, deployed for duties within KZN in this vaccination drive. Police will have one site at each District; however, Ethekwini will have two sites to cater for the large number of police officers stationed within the district.”

