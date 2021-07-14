A video of a South African police member seen taking his jab but seemingly scared has left Mzansi in stitches

Many social media users have expressed their views, some people say the county is not safe when such police officers are still employed

Offered by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the video is going viral and some people argue that it’s normal to have a certain phobia including needles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africa recently witnessed a massive vaccination programme within the police force but one member is seen in a video seemingly afraid of the injection. The video is doing the rounds on Twitter and other networking sites.

Many people, as they react to the clip, are arguing that Mzansi is not safe in the arms of 'cowards' pretending to wear the blue uniform with pride.

The hilarious video is uploaded on Twitter by @KulaniCool and implies that South Africans should look elsewhere for safety and protection.

A policeman who is scared of a needle has really divided the South African social media space. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@I_am_Phatudi said:

“Heban the nurse isn't wearing gloves and put her finger to cover up where she just injected him..this is one brave soul.”

@Alchemi2124 said:

“How are you going to fight thugs with guns if you are afraid of needles.”

@VathiswaCokoto said:

“It's a phobia.”

@T_Chuenyane said:

“Da man wa gafa mun.”

@MrQueey_Deejay said:

“Ingathi ingena kum lenaliti.”

@_Sinawo said:

“Oh yhini mabayinike istick sweet xabegqiba izoba right iBhudda.”

@SegadimaneM said:

“Some people have a genuine phobia for injections mara mos. It doesn't mean they are incompetent elsewhere.”

@Inkabiyezwe said:

“As funny as this is to watch, this is exactly how I feel about needles.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@JoeMakgapeetsa said:

“This one must be working to certify documents only.”

@Mavoe3201 said:

“Then you send them to stop people from looting.”

Video of cops helping looters escape during the protest: “this country is a joke”

Still focusing on police, Briefly News reported that as the looting of local businesses becomes increasingly more prevalent across the country, it's natural for South Africans to want a little reassurance from our police force.

However, one video of what seems to be a police officer helping looters escape a local shop after vandalising it definitely has Mzansi troubled.

Heading online, @_Tshwarelo04 shared the clip. "SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE helping criminals escape from the police, this country is a joke," he captioned the incriminating video.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za