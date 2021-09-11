Police Dog Arrests Suspect Attempting to Flee by Swimming Across a River

A police dog played a vital role in apprehending a fleeing suspect who tried to swim across a river

Sem the patrol dog pursued a 31-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend's father

Social media users took to the internet to react to the brave patrol dogs amazing arrest

Sem, a dedicated police patrol dog who is part of the Hartswater K9 unit went above and beyond the call of duty.

He pursued a 31-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend's father.

The suspect attempted to flee and swam across a river. His escape was thwarted by Sem who outswam and arrested the suspect.

Social media users took to the comment section of the Facebook post shared by the South African Police Service.

Gresham N Jyothika Nair

"Salute...Well Done Sir ...Thank you for doing your job...now that's the patrol dog speciality....no another unit can or will elect to track suspects into concealed areas especially bush or sugar cane at night."

Shakes Amogelang Mpolokeng:

" Good job saps and pls increase patrol around Hartswater, thagase and bonita park."

Louis Govender

"Great work by the officer and police dog, dog needs to be promoted to next rank maybe Captain or better. This is something the K9 unit needs to look into, the dogs are doing a dynamic job but without a rank, it's time we see this change."

