Thembi Seete’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Snap Drives Fans Wild

Thembi Seete has made a major comeback in the scene as her social media serves nothing but flames recently

The actress seems to have people constantly raving about her, from her thriving career on Gomora to her timeline

Thembi's latest post has jaws around Mzansi on the floor as peeps admire her inability to age over the years

Thembi Seete stole hearts around South Africa back in her Boom Shaka days and has not given them back since. The celeb's most recent snap was proof that Seete still has many in a chokehold as followers praised Thembi for her insane beauty.

Thembi Seete doesn't seem to be giving peeps a break on social media, posting banger after banger. Image: @thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

After Thembi Seete guest judged Idols SA, The South African reported that peeps around Mzansi couldn't help but gush over the celeb. Not only were viewers taken by her impressive judging, but the peeps were also singing praises about how well the celeb was ageing.

Fast forward to now and nothing has changed. Thembi posted a smoking hot snap on her Instagram which set her comment section on fire.

Many are convinced that the actress has a major secret up her sleeve and urged her to share her beauty secrets.

Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi commented:

"One day you're gonna tell us where the fountain of youth is!❤️"

Idols SA judge Unathi wrote:

"That you ARE truly truly YUMMY."

@edwardbillion added:

"Sheeesh! black womxn don’t crack."

Thembi Seete and Katlego Danke absolutely killing it on ‘Gomora’

Briefly News reported that recent episodes of Gomora have been heavily focused on the love triangle between Melusi, his wife Gladys and high school sweetheart Thati. Most love triangles are messy but this one surely takes the cake as it has its fair share of dead bodies lying around.

Fans of the show took the liberty to give the two actresses a round of applause for their outstanding performances on the show.

Following an intense past few episodes of Gomora, viewers are giving the cast credit for their stellar performances.

To give a quick recap of the plot, Gladys recently confessed to killing Thati's son Langa in a fire she started while trying to burn down the tavern. Her husband Melusi (Langa's father) left her for Thati after she confessed to the murder.

In an attempt to force Gladys to permanently leave Melusi alone, Thati found herself forcefully shoving Gladys onto a table, leading her to miscarry.

The storyline between Thembi and Katlego's characters has been so gripping that viewers took the discussion to Twitter, showing that the emotions of the show run far beyond the screen.

@Nondu_Ngca even had her 10-year-old weighing in and dropping some wisdom about the plot:

"I had always said Gladys didn't kill Langa. It's the fire that she lit that killed Langa. Not my 10-year-old saying then in the same way Thati didn't kill Gladys' baby. It's her push that killed the baby. I'm not ok, y'all."

