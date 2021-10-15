Khanya Mkangisa has announced her return to small screens, portraying the role of Akhona on Mzansi Magic's The Queen

The actress was previously let go from this role after a video of her drinking and driving circulated the web

Khanya shared the exciting news on social media and fans are eager to see her return; one follower wrote "Go get 'em babe"

Khanya Mkangisa has made her return to Ferguson Films production The Queen social media-official. The celeb will be resuming her role as Akhona after being released from the gig in 2019 due to bad publicity.

Khanya Mkangisa will officially be returning to the cast of telenovela 'The Queen'. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Mkangisa was allegedly booted from the drama series in 2019 on account of her drinking and driving scandal, reports TimesLIVE. The celeb has owned up to the incident and taken full responsibility, including losing a few business deals.

Khanya took to Instagram to share the news that she had been to herself for a while now. The actress announced she will make her return debut towards the end of the month. Her caption read:

"Wanted to wait, but I can’t keep it in any longer. Akhona’s back 25 October 2021."

Many fans were overjoyed by the news of her return. Here is a look at some of the comments under her post:

@nicole_bissek wrote:

"Go get ‘em babe ❤️"

@clarence_katsi excitedly commented:

"Welcome back ❤️"

@samkelomshengu5 added:

"Congratulations ❤️ This youth of us is looking up to you . Keep shinning "

Level up: Khanya Mkangisa gets a special shout out from Rick Ross

Briefly News reported If anyone in Mzansi has any right to be feeling themselves today, it has to be Khanya Mkangisa. The celeb hit the two million mark on Instagram and got an international congratulatory message all the way from Rick Ross.

ZAlebs reports that the Aston Martin Music hitmaker was sending the Mzansi star some well wishes on her big achievement. In the video he says:

"What's up Khanya. It's the biggest boss in the game Rick Rosé. Congratulations on hitting that two million followers. Now let's take it to four million."

An excited Khanya shared the video on her Instagram as she thanked all two million of her followers for helping her get this far. The celeb also told fans to keep an eye out for her big celebration that is said to involve the rapper's alcohol brand.

Source: Briefly.co.za