Zola Nombona's Confusing Post About 'Generations: The Legacy' Scares Viewers

Zola Nombona scared the viewers of Generations: The Legacy with her latest post thanking fans and management

The talented stunner made it seem like she was leaving the show she has been part of for the past six months

The viewers got worried that their fave was exiting the SABC 1 telenovela but the last part of her post got fans excited as she said her character is about to shake things up

Zola Nombona's latest post about Generations: The Legacy got her fans panicking. Most of them thought she was leaving the SABC 1 telenovela at first.

The stunning actress, who plays the role of Pamela Khoza, took to social media and thanked the soapie for giving her an opportunity to be part of their cast for the the past six months.

Her Instagram post left many of her fans worried because she made it seem as if she was leaving the show. She shared a pic of herself on set of the popular soapie. Part of her post read:

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I have been granted to be on this show."

At the end of her post, she then revealed that she's actually not leaving the show. According to ZAlebs, she said:

"Pamela Khoza is about to shake things up!!!! P.S I’m not leaving the show, just showing gratitude for what God has done for me."

The viewers of the show took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

dalee_the_dude wrote:

"@znombona for a second I thought you were leaving."

neomatsoso_sa commented:

"I nearly cried thinking you're leaving the show."

nthabs_maps said:

"Thank you for that P.S. I was starting to get anxious. Love you, you are one talented actress."

dmur94 said:

"Please don't leave just yet."

vakele wrote:

"Hai mani. You're giving us good TV. Keep it up, also 'Generations' looks good on you."

oh_fencie27_ added:

"Love your character there. I look forward to seeing you and Siyanda's scenes."

Rami Chuene gets "married" on set of new TV show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rami Chuene fooled the whole nation when she posted a snap of herself rocking a wedding gown last month. The star was apparently wearing the dress as part of a scene she was filming for a new show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has shared that Rami is part of the cast of the second season of Giyani: Land of Blood which will start airing on SABC 2 on 1 November.

Taking to Twitter, Mphela used the same wedding pic Rami posted on her official Instagram account a while back. When she shared the snap, even her industry peers took to her comment section and congratulated her. Some even claimed they attended the wedding. Tweeps shared hilarious reactions to Mphela's post.

