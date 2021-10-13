LOL, Rami Chuene Got "Married" on Set: "So the Dress Was for the Show"

Rami Chuene got married on set of a new show recently and tricked the whole nation when she posted the pic of her "wedding" online

The veteran actress was filming a scene of Giyani: Land of Blood when she decided to take a snap rocking her wedding dress

Even Mzansi celebs congratulated her but it turns out she was just having fun with her followers when she posted the wedding snap

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rami Chuene fooled the whole nation when she posted a snap of herself rocking a wedding gown last month. The star was apparently wearing the dress as part of a scene she was filming for a new show.

Rami Chuene apparently got married on the set of Giyani: Land of Blood. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has shared that Rami is part of the cast of the second season of Giyani: Land of Blood which will start airing on SABC 2 on 1 November.

Taking to Twitter, Mphela used the same wedding pic Rami posted on her official Instagram account a while back. When she shared the snap, even her industry peers took to her comment section and congratulated her. Some even claimed they attended the wedding, according to ZAlebs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps shared hilarious reactions to Mphela's post. Check out some of their comments below:

@GirlMpuse wrote:

"I read somewhere where they even listed the number of celebrities who attended the wedding."

@PrincessSkhu commented:

"Haibo Rami, so the dress was for the show? I told mom that she got married Mos."

@Vusi0071 wrote:

"Even some celebrities confirmed she was now married mos. @ramichuene scammed the Nation sham!!!"

@ChantelThomass added:

"Bathong Rami... glad I didn't waste my congra."

Rami Chuene pens sweet birthday message to her daughter

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rami Chuene took to social media to share that her first born daughter celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 23 February.

The Isono actress penned a sweet birthday message to her lookalike daughter. The star took to Twitter and shared a few cool snaps of herself and her daughter enjoying mother-daughter moments. She shared that she's proud of her beautiful daughter. The veteran actress captioned her post:

"A first born. A birthday girl. You’re simply amazing and I’m blessed to be your mom. Happy birthday my baby @KayFeeLow. I love you madly, completely and to infinity. I’m so proud of you. Let’s keep doing this life thing the best way we can. I love you! Balloons mami, balloons!"

Source: Briefly.co.za