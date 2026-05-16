On Saturday, 16 May 2026, Skeem Saam tapped into the hype around Drake’s Iceman album cover by creating a themed spin-off image

Taking to its official X account, the educational soapie confirmed when the wedding episode would air

The promo post sparked mixed reactions online, with fans debating past iconic weddings on the soapie

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

‘Skeem Saam’ used Drake’s ‘Iceman’ album cover to promote Lehasa and Pretty’s nuptials. Image: PopPulse/X, Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Popular SABC 1 educational soap opera Skeem Saam jumped on the Drake album hype, the show sharing an edited version of the Canadian rapper’s new Iceman album cover to remind fans of Lehasa Maphosa and Pretty Seakamela’s upcoming wedding.

After years of heartbreak, betrayal, reconciliation and emotional rollercoasters, the couple affectionately known as PreHasa are set to tie the knot. From the start, Pretty and Lehasa’s relationship has been anything but smooth sailing. Their romance has survived family disapproval, painful breakups, impossible decisions and public scrutiny.

But through every setback, including fans advising Pretty to dump Lehasa, the couple continued finding their way back into each other’s arms.

Skeem Saam taps into Drake’s Iceman album cover

On Saturday, 16 May 2026, Skeem Saam took to its official X(Twitter) account and shared an image spoofing the Iceman cover. The image shows Drizzy wearing Michael Jackson's famous Swarovski crystal glove holding a diamond ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It also featured a diamond-encrusted custom-made bracelet with the name PreHasa. Skeem Saam reminded fans that the much-anticipated wedding will air on Wednesday, 20 May at 7:30 pm on SABC 1. The post was captioned:

“PreHasa Wedding 20th May!!!💍🧊🧊🧊”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Skeem Saam uses Drake’s Iceman album cover

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@RELEH_LEGODI predicted:

“I doubt this wedding will surpass Leeto and Mogadi's. That one was perfect, it had drama, everything 😤🙌. I see the writers were trying to push that narrative with Vander and Lehasa, but it's not giving.”

@ifwballads asked:

“What are your thoughts on Iceman Skeem?”

@TheX_Barbie remarked:

“Marketing 101😂”

@MotleKaBotle requested:

“One hour special, please!”

Mzansi reacted to ‘Skeem Saam’ using Drake’s ‘Iceman’ album cover to promote Lehasa and Pretty’s wedding. Image: PopPulse

Source: Twitter

What did Pretty say about her upcoming wedding?

Lerato Marabe, who portrays Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam, spoke about her upcoming onscreen wedding to Lehasa Maphosa, played by Cedric Fourie.

In an interview with News24, Marabe said the wedding episode will be emotional. She predicted that the episode would make every viewer shed tears.

“People should prepare their tissues because people are going to cry. Even people who say they never cry while watching TV are lying. They’re definitely going to cry,” she laughed.

She shared how she researched for her upcoming onscreen wedding. Lerato Marabe said she reached out to her married friends, who helped her understand the realities and responsibilities of marriage.

Harriet Manamela reacts to reports she's leaving Skeem Saam

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that actress Harriet Manamela responded to reports that she was leaving Skeem Saam.

This came after reports that she joined Isitha: The Enemy as Dorcas. Manamela is famously known for playing the role of Meikie Maputla on Skeem Saam.

Source: Briefly News