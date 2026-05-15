Bikos Manna’s AGT audition clip has resurfaced online and reigniting South African pride and nostalgia for the trio's big moment

Since that time, the group has reached new milestones, including local and international collaborations and attending one of their favourite artists masterclass

Social media reactions show a deep emotional connection to Bikos Manna’s journey and success

They auditioned for America's Got Talent in 2025

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are celebrating again after a resurfaced audition clip of a famous singing trio began trending on social media. The moment renewed Mzansi's pride all over again.

The clip, posted on 18 April by @themountainman.co, is of trio Biko's Manna on America’s Got Talent season 19 auditions, in 2025. The post has drawn renewed attention as it presented the group’s performance and once again showcased their emotional stage presence and journey. Their audition moment included them singing Bobby McFerrin's 'Don't Worry Be Happy' and receiving a standing ovation from Simon Cowell.

Biko's Manna, is a sibling group made up of Biko(18), Manna(15), and Mfundo Nhlangothi(10). The trio originally auditioned at AGT in 2025. They made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the competition before being eliminated.

They recently saw one of their favourite artists, Jacob Coolier, live in Cape Town

Source: Getty Images

Recent performances and music journey

Following their America's Got Talent (AGT) moment, they continue to grow their massive online following as they collaborate with artists and brands.

They recently attended the Cape Town International Jazz Festival on 27 and 28 March 2026 where they got to see Jacob Collier, one of their favourite artists, perform live. Attending Jacob Collier’s masterclass during CTIJF week was a moment the group says they will carry with them for a long time:

"Being in the room with someone we deeply respect reminded us why we started, and how much there still is to explore."

On the second day of the event, the group performed alongside Aunty Sheila E., the popular South African Indian comedic persona created by Theshen Naicker. They described it as an absolute honour to share the stage with a true legend.

"We’re so grateful for the opportunity and the way she embraced us with so much warmth. This was such a big moment for us… and we’re holding onto it tightly."

They have also partnered with Debonairs Pizza, appearing in an advert where they performed a catchy song for the brand’s Triple-Decker pizza.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is proud of their journey

Regarding the resurfaced clip, thousands of emotional comments poured in, with many users highlighting pride and nostalgia at the group’s vocal ability. Viewers responded on @themountainman.co's page:

rebaona said:

“Ke bo ‘triple triple triple the flavour’??🥰”

🦋Mukelisiwe🦋Joyisa♥︎ wrote:

“Akubona abe triple the flavor 🥰🥰”

Jozigirl replied:

“What ever happened to these beautiful children? My heart is so full.... 🥰”

🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

“These are the Debonairs kids. Love them🥰🥰🥰”

DaphWest shared:

“And as always our family never disappoints💜”

Kim_Hulley stated:

“Moments like these make me even more proud to be South African 🥺❤️”

Lucy Strydom asked:

“Am I the only one that cried 😂”

PJ said:

“I started crying before they even sang”

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Source: Briefly News