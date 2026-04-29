South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's fans surprised her with a wedding chant and instantly brought a smile to her face

During a recent set, they disrupted her show by singing 'Umakoti Ungowethu', and it warmed her so much that she shared the moment online

This follows the DJ's marriage to husband Khuli Chana, which happened in the North West

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Mzansi got to see a different side to Lamiez Holworthy, after fans surprised her with a wedding chant during her weekend set.

Lamiez was left emotional after fans surprised her by singing a wedding chant during her set. Image: Lamiez Holworthy

Source: Facebook

Lamiez shares heartwarming moment with fans

On Sunday, 26 April 2026, Lamiez Holworthy had a gig at an undisclosed venue, where she was treated to a surprise by the patrons.

After her dreamy wedding with husband Khuli Chana in Mahikeng, North West, fans used the opportunity to bless Lamiez with a wedding chant, Umakoti Ungowethu, and she danced to it. At first, they sang "makoti, we wanna party."

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"There’s honestly nothing I would trade for being South African. It is in how we naturally celebrate, comfort, and even fight for each other. This happened at one of my gigs on Sunday, and my heart is so full. Made my night. From chanting “Makoti we wana party” to this," she laughed.

She continued, "I’ll tell you this: my people remain undefeated. The love I get from strangers is what keeps me going. I was fatigued and had lost my voice completely at this stage, but I fed off the energy and loved every moment."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi gives Lamiez flowers

Fans showered Lamiez with love and warmed her with compliments, saying her warm nature is what makes it easy to love her.

Lamiez was warmed by her fans at the groove. Image: Lamiez Holworthy

Source: Facebook

snezulu509 exclaimed:

"Your work ethic is so commendable!!! You just had your wedding and are now working! I salute you!"

lamiez Holworthy replied:

"It isn’t easy, but striking a balance between being a mom, wife, work and everything else can get very overwhelming but somehow God makes a way. Am I tired? Ma’am, I’m exhausted. Am I grateful? Wholeheartedly."

wandile_klaas_ngqondi reacted:

"This is what happens when you make people happy… They return the energy."

lamiez Holworthy Dj responded:

"For real!!! This is why I do what I do wholeheartedly - I’m just merely reciprocating the energy."

Simz laughed:

"Her going to pause the music."

Yola_Nela gushed:

"Eyi lentombazana really enjoys being someone’s wife, neh."

Lungile Tshabalala joked:

"The black out I got after ulullating mara makoti."

Thembisile Ntaka said:

"It’s so important to love people genuinely because that love comes back ten times."

Lamiez's father attends wedding ceremony

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of Lamiez Holworthy performing at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 Pre-Party in Durban was shared on TikTok, and it t sparked speculation that she was pregnant.

The noise prompted her to respond directly to the rumours, which came just weeks after she and Khuli Chana tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mahikeng on 11 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News