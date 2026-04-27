A clip of Lamiez Holworthy performing at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 Pre-Party in Durban was shared on TikTok on Sunday, 26 April 2026

The snippet sparked speculation that she was pregnant, prompting her to respond directly

The rumours came just weeks after she and Khuli Chana tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mahikeng on 11 April 2026

Lamiez Holworthy reacted to rumours that she is pregnant. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy has responded to rumours that she is pregnant.

The speculation comes weeks after she and veteran musician Khuli Chana tied the knot in a plush wedding ceremony in Mahikeng on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

On Friday, 24 April 2026, Lamiez Holworthy entertained the attendees of the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 Pre-Party at Tiger’s Milk Umhlanga in Durban.

A clip of the Metro FM presenter rocking the crowd was later shared on TikTok by the entertainment blogger FAME SA on Sunday, 26 April 2026. In the clip, Lamiez was dancing energetically to Mzala by Shakes, Les and Zee Nxumalo featuring Tango Supreme.

Watch the video below:

Lamiez Holworthy reacts to speculation she's pregnant

Her appearance in the video sparked speculation that she was pregnant, which prompted her to set the record straight. Lamiez Holworthy debunked the pregnancy rumours. She firmly denied the rumours and used the moment to address the pressure women face over their bodies.

Lamiez explained that body changes can happen for many reasons, including health conditions, bloating, that time of the month, or weight gain.

The former Live AMP host urged people to stop watching women’s wombs and policing their bodies. Lamiez Holworthy’s response read:

“No, I’m not pregnant. It’s actually really sad that I even have to type this. Re basadi- our bodies go through the most like fibroids, cysts on our ovaries, endometriosis and other issues. Sometimes it really is just that time of the month or simple weight gain, but most importantly- STOP monitoring women’s wombs and policing their bodies! Thanks, bye. ❤️”

SA reacts to video of Lamiez Holworthy performing

Apart from the pregnancy speculation, several social media users gushed over Lamiez Holworthy’s beauty and performance. Others fired shots at Lamiez Holworthy’s lookalike.

Here are some of the comments:

@Tsakani Mlungu gushed:

“My problem is that I won't even listen to her play but drown to her beauty 🥺🥺🥰 argh marn she's a goddess.”

@Milan Bunny22 admired:

“Long hair, short hair 🫠everything suits this woman 🔥”

@Exclusive_Lady said:

“Girl, you surely are the girl you think you are 🤌🏻 You, my lady, are a ball of fun, love and kindness ❤️🙌🏻”

@Lusanda remarked:

“She looks like Naomi Campbell. I just love you, Lamiez.”

@Momo gushed:

“The way I love her😭She makes deejaying look so cool🥺💜🔥”

@Thandi mocked:

“She’s looking so good, it's a crime. Lamiez lite, are you taking notes🤣”

Lamiez Holworthy denied speculation that she is pregnant. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Ntandokazi Mzamo responds to pregnancy rumours

Lamiez Holworthy isn't the only popular South African to debunk pregnancy speculation.

Briefly News previously reported that Ntandokazi Mzamo finally responded to the rumours that she was pregnant.

The social media influencer shared a video on her official Instagram account announcing her fitness journey.

Source: Briefly News