On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Ntandokazi Mzamo shared a video on her official Instagram account announcing her fitness journey

An X user reshared the video and highlighted that the social media influencer had indirectly addressed claims that she was pregnant

Social media reactions were mixed, with some highlighting that new rumours would emerge despite her attempt to shut them down

Ntandokazi Mzamo addressed claims that she is pregnant. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

Popular social media influencer Ntandokazi Mzamo has indirectly responded to the pregnancy rumours in style.

Speculation that Ntandokazi Mzamo was pregnant began after she and her fiancé, Athini ‘Bash’ Bashe, released a statement announcing their split, weeks after he got down on one knee and proposed.

While some were genuinely disappointed that the couple had called it quits on their relationship, others speculated that they had staged the breakup to keep the fact that Ntando was expecting under wraps.

Ntando and Bash did not address the pregnancy talk, but a new video of the social media influencer dismissed the pregnancy rumours in style.

Ntandokazi Mzamo seemingly responds to pregnancy rumours

On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Ntandokazi Mzamo shared a video on her official Instagram account. In the caption, she shared that she was on a mission to achieve a flat stomach in three months.

She revealed that she was on some supplements to help speed up the process. Ntando hinted that this was part of her post-breakup healing process.

“This is me choosing myself again. Give me 3 months 🤍”

X (Twitter) user @zeusblxckthe1st reshared the video with the caption:

“And y’all said Ntando Mzamo was pregnant😭”

In the video, Ntandokazi Mzamo explained that she has always had stubborn belly fat.

“I’m honestly tired of always trying to hide my tummy. The sad part is that I had a flat tummy, but I destroyed it,” she said.

She shared that the comments about her stomach got to her, and she decided to do something about it.

“That really got to me. It affected my confidence more than I realised. So, I decided to do something about it,” Ntando added.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Ntandokazi Mzamo shuts down pregnancy rumours

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Some highlighted that by trying to dismiss the pregnancy rumours, she had created more problems for herself.

Here are some of the comments:

@nta_mbele said:

“Manje fetus deletus rumours are loading. You can never win, dear.”

@poster4k remarked:

“Back to the sender 🤣🤣”

@ilovezizo_ predicted:

“They’re going to bully this couple again 🥹”

@Sonnyd8b remarked:

“She is cruising nicely 😭”

@chosenwani alleged:

“She is not, and she is back with Bash, so happy for them.”

@Makay_Moh2a said:

“An average woman's struggle 🥱🥱🥱 Didn't think it could get that deep.”

SA reacted after Ntandokazi Mzamo shut down allegations that she is expecting. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

Ntandokazi Mzamo seemingly throws shade at ex-fiancé

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ntando seemingly took a jab at her ex-boyfriend, Athini Bashe, after announcing their breakup.

The social media influencer shared a rare social media update weeks after announcing the end of her relationship.

Source: Briefly News