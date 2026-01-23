Ntandokazi Mzamo is living her best life and appears to be gracefully navigating her high-profile breakup with her ex-fiancé, Athini Bashe

The content creator shared a rare social media update weeks after announcing the end of her relationship, and she seems to be doing much better than Bash

This comes after footage of a man rumoured to be her former partner began circulating online, where he was spotted seemingly crying in public

Ntandokazi Mzamo broke her social media hiatus following her break up from Athini Bashe. Images: ntandokazi_mm

While the dust settles on one of the internet’s most talked-about breakups, Ntandokazi Mzamo seems to be unbothered by the noise surrounding her relationship with Athini Bashe.

The content creator, popular for her vlogs documenting her relationship with her former fiancé, is silently turning the page on her high-profile relationship, sharing just enough to show she’s thriving, while keeping the deeper details of her healing from public scrutiny.

Weeks after announcing the end of their engagement, Ntando resurfaced with a rare social media update that radiates peace with a hint of shade.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 23 January 2026, the influencer posted a picture of her FlySafair boarding pass ahead of a flight. While the photo merely gave a glimpse into Ntando's busy schedule, her choice of background audio told a different story.

Playing JARNA and SWIDT's viral 2024 hit, Catch Flights, Not Feelings, Ntandokazi seemed to be sending a clear message to her followers about her current headspace.

Ntandokazi Mzamo seemingly threw shade at her former fiancé, Athini Bashe, following their break up. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Her post arrived just days after a man rumoured to be Bash was filmed seemingly crying over his car on the side of the road, underscoring his earlier admission of heartbreak from the sudden split.

Ntando's post contrasts her ex's recent actions, which went from putting on a brave face to ultimately deactivating his social media profiles, showing that while he mourns their breakup, she is far too busy collecting passport stamps to look back.

See Ntandokazi Mzamo's post below.

Ntandokazi Mzamo seemingly threw shade at her ex-fiancé Athini Bashe following their break up. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Mzansi men react to Athini Bashe crying

The viral footage of the man crying on the side of the road raised concern among online users, particularly men, who expressed deep empathy for the visible heartbreak while sparking a broader conversation about the emotional toll of public breakups on men's mental health.

Initially used as a punchline to show the repercussions of "simping," men like Chymamusique are coming together to offer support to Bashe as he navigates his heartbreak.

wise30152072 said:

"Bash needs to let it go. He gave it everything he had. You can’t blame yourself for showing up as your best and still not getting the outcome you hoped for. Sometimes effort is the victory, and this is one of those times."

BaleMrMoreFire pitied Athini Bashe:

"It’s very sad. The way he is feeling now, it will be a brick wall that no other woman can pass through."

SbuMasang wrote:

"A man loses himself when he chooses a woman over himself. We stand with him in these difficult times."

1hunnidmthethwa posted:

"Man, I actually feel for Bash. Dudes calling him a simp just for loving loudly is wild. Ntando really did damage. Now the next woman gets a broken version. Bro breaking down shirtless in the street is just sad, man."

Ntandokazi Mzamo allegedly moves on

