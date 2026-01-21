Athini "Bash" Bashe recently deactivated all his social media accounts amid his very public split from ex-girlfriend, Ntandokazi

A parody account announced the news on X alongside pictures of Mzansi's favourite former couple with a detailed caption

Fans and users on X flooded the comments section with varied opinions, as many sympathised with Bash while others bashed their relationship

Heartbroken Athini "Bash" Bashe deactivated his social media accounts amid breakup. Image: ntadokazi_mm

Heartbreak has sadly deepened for Athini "Bash" Bashe after his very public breakup with Ntandokazi Mzamo.

The former boyfriend has evidently deactivated or deleted his social media accounts and is now a no-show anywhere on internet streets.

The former couple, who previously trended online for their Mzansi-famed relationship, recently broke Mzansi's hearts after announcing that they had called it quits.

The latest reports are that Bashe has since avoided the ongoing noise around their breakup by deactivating (or potentially deleting) his social media accounts.

The news was announced on X with the caption:

"Athini Bashe, Ntandokazi Mzamo’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend has deactivated all his personal social media accounts!"

See the full post on X below:

Fans weigh in

The comment section on X serves as a litmus test for public sentiment, with a spectrum of opinions expressed.

While some fans empathise with Bash’s heartbreak, others engage in more critical discussions about the relationship that captivated many.

One X user, @Sparzito_, noted:

"Content driven relationships hurt the most when they end."

Another user, @SthembiD, showed sympathy to Bash, stating:

"What she did to him is so wrong."

Another one, @YanaHeat, commented on Bash's social media exit, likely throwing shade but still spot-on, saying:

"Wow, that’s fantastic news. What a strategic move!"

@Xing_Xing100 raised a cashflow concern, writing:

"I wonder what his plan B is interms of content creation ngoba phela [because] the whole relationship seemed like their whole income stream."

@Holyguezbza said:

"He treated her too nice! One thing I've realised is that most women don't like that."

@letsoaloalex1 explained:

"The guy needs peace to avoid people like you. Social media is toxic."

@HomeAwayWin said:

"This relationship ruined this man financially and emotionally. I feel sorry for his next girlfriend. He must get himself a young 22 year old woman."

@TakuraChamuka commented:

"Tough social media lesson for him. The moment he made his relationship an online spectacle was when the seed for its failure was planted. The need to publicly exhibit perfection in love could signal a privacy deficiency. What’s solid often doesn’t need stages or audiences."

@Thestewmaker20 added:

"He’s going through a lot right now. He will probably never find a beautiful girlfriend like her anymore. In fact, he should just go for average girls."

@RealMadamCoco provided advice:

"He’s really going through it. He needs to have faith and tell himself it wasn’t meant to be. It will all pass."

@LeloHlophe shared:

"People are just bullies. Dude is trying so hard to adjust to living miles away from his best friend and all a person can do is bash him (no pun intended)."

Fans weighed in on Ntando and Bash's relationship amid their breakup. Images: ntandokazi_mm

