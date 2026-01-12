A popular online couple allegedly announced the end of their relationship after a decade of knowing each other and five years of dating

The viral post was shared on X, where the news of the separation sparked a massive wave of disappointment among their loyal followers

Social media users were shocked and expressed deep sadness over the breakup, while others questioned the couple’s request for privacy after they had shared their romance online

A well-known internet couple has allegedly confirmed their mutual decision to separate after a decade of friendship and five years of dating.

Source: Instagram

The South African digital community is reeling after news emerged that a beloved internet couple, Ntando and Bash, has officially split.

The post was shared on X by Musa_Khawula on January 10, 2026 and garnered 2.1M views along with over 470 comments from fans who followed their journey closely.

Controversial content creator Musa Khawula shared a statement that allegedly was issued by the couple, Ntando and Bash, detailing that they mutually decided to part ways after a period of honest reflection and a desire to work on themselves individually. In the statement shared by Musa Khawula on X, the couple detailed that they’ve known each other for 10 years and spent five of those years dating before their recent short-lived engagement.

The end of a relationship that led to brand deals

The couple gained significant fame and major sponsorships from brands such as Red Bull and Foschini after a video of Ntando carrying a Luella bag and requesting a Redbull from Bash went viral. This professional success made them one of the most recognisable pairings on social media before they chose to end their decade-long connection.

Internet users shared their disappointment over the news, with many stating that breakups make them lose faith in modern romance.

Source: Instagram

SA is shocked by Ntando and Bash's breakup news

The post gained massive views and hundreds of comments from an online community, which was mostly sad to hear the news and shared their heartbreak in the comment section. Many viewers expressed concern about the frequency of breakups and separations, with some admitting they no longer had the strength to be in relationships themselves. Some wondered why the couple wanted privacy when they had flaunted their love on social media and provided specific details about the split. Others noted that relationships are generally tough and guessed that Ntando would likely continue living a lavish lifestyle following the breakup.

User @Homceelin asked:

"Why is there divorce or separation everywhere?"

User @Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"What privacy when you dated online and broke up online? I long saw it coming. Ntando was always the big madam here."

User @MsBeauty_N shared:

"I know Bash fumbled Ntando. All this has gone to waste."

User @thamieverywhere added:

"Mind you, they just got engaged last week."

User @MufaraNduvh0 commented:

"That wraps it up. I have no strength to try to be in a relationship anymore."

User @lulaland22 said:

"We're about to see lots of swimwear pictures and champagne posts😞. It’s actually sad they broke up. Relationships are tough."

