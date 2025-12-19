A young woman’s emotional unboxing of a "breakup box" from her friends has taken social media by storm, captivating viewers who appreciated the thoughtfulness of her friends.

The thoughtful gesture featured flowers and a bag full of comforting treats, which helped her navigate the pain of her breakup with her partner

Social media users were obsessed, with many praising the squad for knowing exactly how to show up during a crisis, and being genuine

A young woman unboxed a thoughtful breakup gift from her friends that included flowers and a bag of her favourite snacks. Image: @thecaits

True friendship was measured by who stayed when the romance left, and one young woman proved she had the ultimate support system.

The video was shared on TikTok @thecaits, touching many online viewers who loved the thoughtful gesture and wished her well in her healing journey.

The clip begins as the woman unboxes a carefully packed breakup goodies box sent by her friends. Looking visibly emotional, she shared the moment she realised she did not have to face her heartbreak alone. The gift arrived in two parts: a stunning arrangement of flowers kept in a box from a florist and a Checkers Sixty60 bag packed with soul food.

Flowers and Checkers Sixty60 comfort

The heartbreak survival kit included South African staples like Sterri Stumpie, M&M chocolates, a 5-Star bar, and other sweet treats. At one point, TikTok user @thecaits paused, overcome with emotion, before she continued to show the thoughtful items her friends had selected to cheer her up. In her caption, the woman advised her followers to find friends who truly understood what a person needed when a relationship ended.

Social media users praised the friends for being "real ones" and knowing exactly how to comfort someone during a tough time. Image: @thecaits

SA shows the heartbroken woman loves

The clip garnered massive views and likes from the emotional social media community, who praised the friends. Many hailed the group as genuine gems, with some admitting they were envious of such a high-quality friendship. Some called the woman blessed and urged her to keep her circle close. Others wished her a speedy recovery from her heartbreak.

User @SammyS said:

"Friendships like this are so beautiful. ❤ I wish I had one."

User @Royleen commented:

"Almal kort ‘n vriendin soos dit nie ek wat by die werk sit en huil nie (Everyone needs a friend like that. Not me sitting at work crying)."

User @ActingwithCarina

"You are blessed to have that, keep them close ♥️💯."

User @Thomas added:

"Friends who are there for you when life is not pretty are irreplaceable ❤️."

User @⚸Chèries⚸ said:

"This is real love."

User @zoey.chloe4@gmail.com commented:

"Those are true friends! Hang in there, dear 😘."

Watch the TIkTok video below:

