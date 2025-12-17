A heartwarming video captured a dedicated uncle taking care of his young niece while attending a traditional celebration

The touching clip was shared on TikTok, showing the man multitasking as he balanced his social life with his family responsibilities

Social media users were moved by the gesture, with many taking to the comments to celebrate the important role uncles play in the family structure

A proud uncle received widespread praise online after showing that family duties never take a backseat, even during a festive social gathering.

The video shared on TikTok by user @vuyolwethumkhence garnered massive views from an online community that admired his warmth and was touched by his natural parenting skills.

The clip begins with the uncle dressed in a striking Xhosa traditional outfit, leaning over to take his drink from someone while his niece is securely strapped to his back. Clearly comfortable in his role, he is seen laughing and enjoying the event until the towel holding the baby begins to loosen.

Tradition and care are on full display

A woman who is also in the tent quickly steps in to retie the towel user as a carrier, ensuring the infant remains safe and snug. Throughout the process shown in TikTok user @vuyolwethumkhence's video, the baby remains relaxed, looking content and secure as her uncle continues to enjoy himself and socialise with friends and other guests.

SA applauds the uncle for caring

The video’s performance sparked a flood of emotional comments, with many viewers calling for the man to receive an “Uncle of the Year” award. Several shared personal stories about their own brothers, noting how they often step up to fill the father figure for their children. Some were impressed that he carried out these duties so confidently in front of his peers, without any hint of embarrassment. Others noted that their brothers also double as fathers to their children, appreciating their love and care.

User @HleDubsi said:

"He sure deserves an award, because what do you mean he's sacrificing his time with the gents. emcimbini (at a traditional ceremony) out of all events?"

User @ZikhonaGagayi Madlamini added:

"The best fathers in the world ngobrother bethu ninani (are our brothers to our kids)🥰."

User @Zimasa~Siphiwe said:

"Our brothers love our kids hle 🥰."

User @NdlovukaziSlondiweMagatsheni shared:

"Malume of the year🔥."

User @Sandy_Mrs M. shared:

"My brother would do this😅😍 he loves abatshana (nieces and nephews) too much that one."

User @nombulelokekana81 commented:

"Ngase ndivuse owam ubro bethuna i know ngesenza nje nakwabam abantwana indlela ebenobubele ngayo (I wish I could wake mine up, I know he would do the same if he were still alive, he was very loving)🥰. We love you, malume."

Watch the TikTok video below:

