A hilarious video of a toddler attempting to speak English for a promised reward went viral, entertaining many online viewers

The clip was shared on TikTok, where the little one confidently invented her own expressive language instead of the actual English, which sparked light-hearted banter

Social media users were in stitches over the child’s confidence and gestures, and many begged the parent to fulfil her reward promise

A toddler was asked to speak English on camera and was left alone by her aunt. Image: @malesh994

Source: TikTok

A viral video shared online brought widespread laughter, showcasing an aunt's attempt to bribe her toddler into speaking English for the camera with a promise of R10 and pizza.

The clip shared by TikTok user @malesh994 garnered over 4.6 million views and widespread adoration, confirming that although the language may not have been English, the child’s confidence was undeniable.

The video begins with the aunt instructing the little one that she must only speak English, facing the camera, promising R10 and a pizza the following day upon her return from the doctor's appointment. The little one agreed enthusiastically, and her first order of business was to establish privacy; she immediately chased her little sibling out of the room so she could perform the challenge alone.

The R10 language challenge

Once the stage was clear, the toddler began her English-speaking performance. What followed was a hilarious stream of invented sentences that sounded nothing close to English, yet were delivered with conviction. The child confidently uttered fragments that only resembled conversational speech, including phrases like “big house,” “baby view,” “so back it,” “it’s not for me,” and “like it.” The entire conversation in TikTok user @malesh994 's video was delivered with an impressive, distinct accent that many users noted sounded close to the Mandarin language. The self-created dialogue was accompanied by confident hand gestures and expressive body language, committing to the role of an articulate speaker.

Social media users were entertained by the aunt's video and applauded the little girl for her effort. Image: @malesh994

Source: TikTok

SA calls for the toddler to get her reward

The clip went viral, garnering 539K views and over 30K comments from social media users who were in stitches, entertained by the little girl. Many viewers loved the child's confidence and commanding attitude, with some predicting that she would learn English very quickly due to her boldness. Some jokingly declared that they understood every single sentence she said, praising how she did not stutter or hesitate, even though the language was entirely her own invention, demonstrating her creativity and confidence. Others begged the aunt to keep her promise, insisting she must give the child the R10 and the pizza, noting that the little performer had worked hard for the reward.

User @ Rofhiwa Manyaga added:

"Confidence 100%, English 5%."

User @Tshiamo said:

"She didn't even stutter 😂!"

User @khanyisangobuhle commented:

"I tried this challenge just now after seeing ur video, midnight ❤️😂 and the reason, please guys go check my daughter's video on my page. I am still shocked."

User @Martha Queenlala Mph share:

"Can we see a video of her getting her pizza and R10, please? I love her English 🤣."

User @Hugo said:

"Please give her the R10. 🔥😍. For the accent and the confidence."

user karabo_m_scott🌍

"The next video, this kid should be having her R10 and eating that pizza; she worked too hard for them."

Watch the TikTok video below:

