A four-year-old boy, Zuluboy, went viral after sharing his hilarious confusion about his online fame, questioning his mother about how his videos leave their house and reach “ama parents”

The entertaining clip, shared on Facebook, garnered hundreds of thousands of views who had been following his content for some time, captivating many with the boy’s sharp and analytical mind

Social media users were entertained by his sophisticated question, jokingly asking the mother to explain the concept of fame and the internet to the little master

Zuluboy's mom shared a video of the four-year-old questioning him about his fame. Image: Luabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A video capturing four-year-old Zuluboy’s analytical attempt to understand his own viral fame captivated social media users, who loved the little boy’s content.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe, showcased the toddler's incredibly sharp and inquisitive mind, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who found the video entertaining and hilarious.

The video starts with the confused boy questioning his mother, asking why “ama parents” (referring to his viewers) know him. He points out the absurdity of the situation: he and his mother are in the same house, and the very phone his mom is using is in the same immediate area. He highlights the core of the mystery, noting that his “parents” say that he is famous.

Zuluboy's mom explains how "ama parents" see his videos

Before his mom, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, could fully explain, the smart little boy focused on the exact source of his confusion, stating, “That’s exactly what he wanted to know.” He humorously emphasised that the two of them were physically present in the house, including "his TikTok account." His questioning revealed a logical mind struggling to grasp the abstract nature of digital broadcasting.

The mom then provided a practical explanation, telling him that whenever she records a video, she shares it on platforms like TikTok and Facebook. This explanation prompted her to opt for a hands-on demonstration, promising to use one phone to film him and then show him how the content appears on another phone.

Social media users found Zuluboy amusing and loved his inquisitive mind. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

SA praises Zuluboy’s intelligence

The clip went viral, attracting 557K views, 32K likes, and 3K comments from viewers who found his question interesting and were entertained. Many viewers from different parts of the world noted how much they enjoyed the little boy's videos, calling him intelligent. Some said he was asking a valid question, suggesting ways for the mom to answer the question. Others joked, saying his future school teachers would have a challenging time, as his analytical and inquisitive mind would demand a logical explanation for everything he couldn't immediately grasp.

User @Asiphe Qwabelihle Ntontela added:

"He is asking a very valid question."

User @Matome Boshego commented:

"Very intelligent, analytical, inquisitive... He wants you to make it make sense. I'm impressed he is asking such interesting questions at his age, trying to understand how technology works."

User @Iris Potts-Paulsen shared:

"You are very famous. I'm always watching you from New Zealand. You are such a clever and sweet boy."

User @Wabo Ngudle added:

"He is realising he is famous, how cute."

User @Ellen Margaret Hancke commented:

"Incredible abstract thinking, way beyond his years. This little one has an amazing enquiring mind. I already feel for his future teachers."

User @Dowling Flores said:

"Your kid is incredibly intelligent, love watching him. Greetings from America."

Watch the Facebook video here.

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

A hilarious video captured Zuluboy teaching his mother an important English lesson, complete with instructions on proper mouth shape and tongue rolling, leaving viewers in stitches.

Four-year-old boy, Zuluboy, humorously expressed his concern over his mother potentially marrying and moving elsewhere, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Zuluboy's video sharing important and straightforward safety instructions for other kids and their parents went viral, moving many viewers who were impressed by the toddler's smart nature.

Source: Briefly News