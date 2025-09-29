A four-year-old boy, Zuluboy, expressed his heartache and possessiveness over his mother potentially marrying and moving elsewhere

The adorable clip was shared on Facebook, and it garnered massive views and comments from an entertained online audience

Social media users were charmed by his genuine emotions, with many praising his ability to express his feelings and joking that his mother will have trouble dating

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Zuluboy and his mom had a conversation about the possibility of his mom moving in with another man when she gets married. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A video of a mother capturing her son’s adorable and emotional response to the possibility of meeting a man who might want to marry her captivated social media.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe, garnered 552K views, 32K likes, and 2.6K comments from users who shared widespread laughter and praise for the young boy’s outspokenness.

The video begins with the toddler asking his mother if she will leave and go live at another house. His mom explains that if there is someone who says he loves her and wishes to stay with her, she will. With a grin on his face, Zuluboy asks who he will be left with. The mom responds by explaining that she will take him with her.

The mother and son talk about moving on

The little boy immediately shakes his head, looking hurt by the possibility of her moving elsewhere, and tells his mom they should not continue with the conversation. The mom presses him further, asking what if there is a man who says he loves her and would like her to live with him forever.

The four-year-old firmly says he won't agree, explaining that the idea makes him angry, and what the mom was saying was also making him angry. His pure, possessive love and logic were the highlight of the entire clip.

Social media users complimented his maturity and said he had an old soul. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to Zuluboy's video

The video attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users, who were thoroughly entertained. Many viewers said they loved how the boy answered with a pure heart and was able to fully express his feelings without any fear. Some were in awe of his maturity and called him a brilliant child. Others joked that the mother was in trouble, predicting that the little boy would give her major problems when she was ready to date.

User @Patisa Tisa Katiya said:

"Such a brilliant child."

User @Elegant Class commented:

"A whole adult trapped in a 4-year-old’s body. Old soul energy, clear case of reincarnation, ZB."

User @Lizo Cagwe added:

"This boy is emotionally sound."

Boitumelo Shane Maraba shared:

"I watched this more than 10 times. This is not possible, such maturity at this young age. Wow, mommy, you are blessed!"

User @Nyeleti Mahlaule added:

"Yoh! The capacity to reason is on another level, coupled with the strictness. Mama, you are in trouble!"

User @Jackie Arendse commented:

"Ooh, I love his expressions. Innocent, pure and blissful. He may not say a word, but his face says it all. Very serious matters! His eyes are the window to his soul, an old soul. The words just confirm his thoughts. Mammie, you need wisdom every day. His mind is very active and challenging. God bless!"

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

A local toddler expressed his dislike for broccoli while having his dinner, adding that the vegetable was not for kids, but for teachers and moms.

A young boy, affectionately known as Zuluboy, went viral for sharing important and straightforward safety instructions for other kids and their parents.

Four-year-old Zuluboy claimed that dinosaurs took the peanut butter from the kitchen to the lounge after it was seen on his fingers, and social media users jokingly said they believed him.

Source: Briefly News