A father was surprised with a t-shirt from his favourite soccer team as a pre-birthday gift, prompting a spontaneous and overjoyed reaction

The heartwarming video was shared on TikTok, where it went viral, leaving many viewers laughing at the man's genuine excitement

Social media users were touched by his genuine joy, with many saying nothing makes a man happier than receiving his favourite team's merchandise

A local father received a perfect pre-birthday gift from his son that left him beaming with joy. Image: @siwe530

Source: TikTok

A daughter surprised her dad with a thoughtful pre-birthday gift, which she said was from Ndoda, capturing the hearts of social media users.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @siwe530, was met with a wave of laughter and affection from online viewers who loved that the father did not waste time and fitted his merchandise.

The video shows @siwe530 approaching the father, who is lying in bed listening to the news on the radio. She hands him a plastic bag and says it is a pre-birthday present from Ndoda. The confused man took a plastic bag and then pulled out the item inside.

The price of an Orlando Pirates t-shirt

When he sees a black and white Orlando Pirates t-shirt, he sits up straight in bed, smiles, and loudly exclaims "Yoh!" in excitement, reaching for his shirt buttons.

TikTok user @siwe530 laughs and wishes him a happy birthday in advance before telling him that it is an original and asking if he sees how much it is. When he checks the tag, he realises that it is R1,300 and giggles in happiness, still in disbelief. The daughter shares that she had to search for it at the Vincent Mall in East London.

Social media users loved that he immediately wanted to try the t-shirt on. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the beautiful surprise

The comments section was filled with reactions from social media users who were moved by his excitement. Many users said nothing makes a man happier than receiving his favourite team's t-shirt.

Some laughed at how quickly he took off his shirt and how his face moved from serious to joyful the moment he saw the t-shirt. Others boasted about being Pirates' supporters, saying winners are always relaxed like the dad.

User @Scelo Oscar Dlamini said:

"Nothing makes a man happier than receiving his favourite soccer team’s T-shirt 👏🏾. Siyambongela (we are happy for him)."

User @Karabo Government commented:

"Pirates fans are always chilled and relaxed. A winner ihlala ipholile (is always chilled)."

User @Munkie Ngobest asked and shared:

"Who else is chopping onions 😭? I wish my dad were still alive."

User @ThandoUnscripted added:

"It's how he instantly unbuttoned his shirt to try it on for me 😂😂 no time to waste."

User @lihle metele commented:

"He’s so grateful. Wenza umdla (he's motivational)🥹💜I would surprise him qho ndiyfumana chance (every time I get a chance)."

User @Ms Mathunjwa shared:

"We love a grateful king."

User @Bunnysbae7 said:

"He didn't waste time😅."

Watch the TikTok video below:

