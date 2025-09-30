A woman recovering from brain surgery played a risky prank on her husband by pretending she had lost all memory of him

The suspenseful clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an entertained online community

Social media users found the video hilarious but confessed they would have started crying, and others praised the husband's gentle reaction

A playful patient teased her husband by pretending she didn't know him. Image: @8xhff380

A hospitalised woman's post-surgery prank on her husband captured the attention of social media users, who were moved by the man's reaction.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @8xhff380, was met with a mix of laughter and emotional relief from viewers who flooded the comments section.

The video starts with the wife, Amy, lying in her hospital bed as her husband enters the ward through the curtain. He greets her warmly, calling her babe. Unaware of the joke, the man looks genuinely concerned when Amy asks him who he is calling babe.

The woman's post-surgery humour

She then drops the bombshell, telling him she doesn't know who he is, leaving him completely shocked and worried. He gets closer and starts gently touching her arm, calling her by her name, and asking her to quit playing.

The woman asks how he knows her name and firmly asks him not to touch her. The husband immediately stops touching her. At this point, Amy could not help but giggle, revealing the prank. The husband breathes a sigh of relief, marking the end of the high-stakes joke.

Social media users were entertained by the woman's playful banter. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the husband's reaction

The comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users who found the touching and entertaining. Many viewers said she laughed too early, wishing to have seen his reaction if she had carried on with the prank.

Some said the man was stronger than they were, sharing that they would have started crying instantly at the thought of their partner forgetting them. Others said the man was a real gentleman, noting how he immediately stopped touching her when she asked him not to, showcasing his deep respect for her.

User @Kelly Reyes commented:

"On a serious note, are we gonna ignore that? He’s a real gentleman. He stopped touching you when you asked."

User @Buddy-the-elf said:

"Wholesome prank."

User @ashla shared:

"You laughed too early 😒."

User @Joei Bianca added:

"After brain surgery, my man’s anaesthesia hadn’t worn all the way off yet, and he thought he was back in 1956. It was a really crazy time since he never lived in 1956 lol.

User @Bluethehusky said:

"I’m so happy you didn’t take it too far 😭. Bro would have been broken 😭."

User @xo.vxeh commented:

"He knows his wife 💍."

Watch the TikTok video below:

