A 40-year-old woman wrote to Radio 2000’s segment, seeking urgent marital advice regarding her husband’s persistent infidelity spanning two decades

The heartbreaking story was shared on the radio station's TikTok account, and it went viral online, recounting a painful and complex marital test

Social media users were shocked by the chronic betrayal, with many strongly advising the woman to leave immediately, cautioning that women often become addicted to pain

A woman’s emotional plea for marital guidance has captivated social media, sparking a passionate discussion about infidelity and self-worth.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @radio2000_za, and it garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply touched by the woman's painful story.

The video begins with Radio 2000's On The Mend presenter, Mme Claudine, reading out an anonymous letter from a 40-year-old listener. The woman shared that she had been with her husband for 21 years and had been married for six.

She revealed that her husband, the father of her two children, had been consistently unfaithful throughout their relationship. The cheating was not isolated, as there had been one specific person involved since 2011. The core of her sorrow was the struggle to forgive him, despite his regular infidelity.

Staying in an unhappy marriage

The emotional trial deepened dramatically shortly after their marriage when the man had cheated and contracted HIV. The woman shared that she was fortunate not to contract the virus herself, yet she chose to stay and support him.

Her dedication continued, even when he defaulted on his medication. Despite multiple attempts to talk to him, the man continued his pattern of infidelity, constantly returning to his ex-partners. The woman admitted that she had gathered the courage to leave at one point, but returned because she was terrified of losing everything she had built through her hard work. She said that she now blames herself for staying in the relationship for so long.

SA gives the woman advice

The clip gained massive attention, with social media users flooding the comments section to express their shock and strong opinions. Many users advised the woman to leave the man immediately, reassuring her that it was not too late to start a new life at the age of 40. They emphasised that her future happiness and peace were more important than the material assets they had acquired together.

Some expressed doubt about whether she would ever leave, sadly noting that women often seem to develop an unhealthy attachment to pain and trauma. Others warned her never to risk her health for someone who so clearly disregarded her well-being, urging her to prioritise herself for her children's sake.

User @MaK commented:

"Some women are in love with the idea of being married, no matter what."

User @maVeelakazi shared:

"I think as women, we are addicted to pain 💔."

User @Mercygirl said:

"Your happiness comes first. Leave him, heal, pray, you will find a man who will value you and won't cheat on you. You deserve to be happy. Choose your peace."

User @Joanna advised:

"My sister, it’s ok to start over at any age. Start your exit plan, save an exit."

User @Sanel asked:

"She built more than he put in anything! How do we tolerate this level of disrespect?"

User @Miss SS commented:

"The issue is that in COP (community of property), and it shouldn’t really. Like, seriously, what else does she want to see happen? She must learn to love herself more and those kids."

User @MaVee said:

"Ausie, if you are staying, you will join my status, married but single. Sorry, my darling. Choose you 💯."

