A mother's spontaneous dance video took a terrifying turn after she mistakenly opened a pressure cooker, causing it to explode and splash hot contents all over the kitchen

The shocking and suspenseful clip was shared on TikTok, where it went viral, attracting nearly 5M views and thousands of comments from a sympathetic online audience

Social media users were relieved that the explosion did not lead to fatal consequences, with many praising the mom’s immediate maternal instinct to rush back and save her child

A young mom who was cooking beans with a pressure cooker landed in the hospital after it exploded when she opened it. Image: @stylefitmary

Source: TikTok

A woman's attempt to film a dance video at home suddenly became a terrifying test that shocked social media users and landed her in the hospital.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @stylefitmary, was met with a wave of sympathy, relief that everyone was still alive, and serious warnings.

The video starts with the woman dancing. She paused for a second, then walked to her pressure cooker and removed the lime green lid. The contents of the cooker, which the second video showed to be beans, immediately exploded, splashing all over the room in full force. The woman screamed and instinctively jumped away from the danger.

Read the pressure cooker's instructions carefully

Just as she was moving away, her mother's instinct kicks in, and she remembers her son, Junior, who was playing on top of a chair very close to the pressure cooker. She immediately rushed back to get him.

The little boy, hearing the loud explosion, quickly covered his head and ducked down in shock. Another video shared showed a kitchen full of beans which forcefully spilt out after the pressure, and the pressure cooker lid was lying on the floor. The clip transitioned to show the woman in the hospital with a bandage on her face and arm.

Social media users filled the comments sharing how scared they were of pressure cookers. Image: AntonioGuillem

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi shows the mother love and sympathy

The video garnered 4.9M views, 148K likes, and 6.8K comments from social media users who were overwhelmingly shocked to see the explosion caught on camera. Many strongly advised people to read the instructions carefully before attempting to use pressure cookers, warning that they could lead to fatal consequences.

Some expressed their admiration for the mother’s instinct, noting how quickly she abandoned her run for safety and returned for her son. Others praised the little boy for instinctively covering his head for protection and wished the mom a speedy recovery.

User @Missdee shared:

"I don't get it, my pressure cooker doesn't open until all the steam is out, then the pressure is low and you can slide to open 🤷🏽‍♀."

User @ongu_tea noted:

"She almost forgot the child 😂

User @Kemi commented:

"You don’t open a pressure cooker while it’s still boiling 😭. You have to turn it off and let it cool off for a while, and then you take out the pressure screws so the trapped heat/pressure can escape. Then you open it about 10 mins later😭."

User @favouredchi said:

"Pressure cookers need patience. You must allow it to cool down before opening it to avoid this."

User @NrsChristabel advised:

"Next time, don’t open or even touch a pressure pot until you stop hearing the sound of the pressure. If the inner elastic gets loose, it can trigger an explosion by just touching it or shaking. So sorry for this. Thank God nobody was hurt."

User @CATHRINE||THE INFLUENCER🇩🇪 shared:

"Omg hope you and baby are fine 😩."

User @Siaya-Skating-Club-Of-Kenya said:

"Don't open a pressure cooker immediately after you stop cooking. Give it time."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about accidents

A man shared a shocking video of his facial burns, caused when his pressure cooker malfunctioned and exploded after he removed the lid too soon, leading to serious injuries.

A hurt woman shared pictures showing her badly damaged car, her neighbour's rundown wall and detailed that her helper, who had never driven a car, took her Mercedes-Benz, and got into an accident with it.

A babe shared her pain after losing her brand-new Hyundai in an accident just two days after buying it.

Source: Briefly News